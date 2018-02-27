arsenal-pick-candidates-that-could-replace-wenger-after-horrible-carabao-cup-final-performance

SUMMARY Arsene Wener could be managing Arsenal for the last time this season The Gunners were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is a man under fire following the team’s dismal performance against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The Gunners lost 3-0 courtesy of goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva. ​

Wenger, who has managed Arsenal for 22 years, has a contract that expires at the end of the season and according to English outlet The Mirror, his position could be under review come summer.

See Also: Woman claims Arsenal new signing Aubameyang tried to kill her with his car

Other English outlets have also reported that succession plans at Arsenal are already underway, with several big names in football management in consideration.

Here are five potential people who could replace Arsene Wenger in the summer, according to Mirror Football.

Leonardo Jardim

Jardim has already made a name for himself in world football, announcing his entrance to the coaching elite by producing am attractive brand of football at Monaco last season and was responsible for the rise of stars like Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Timeoue Bakayoko.

See Also: Giroud pens heartbreaking goodbye message to Arsenal after joining Chelsea

He took Monaco to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season and won the league. He has a contract at Monaco that runs until 2020.

Joachim Loew

Much can’t be said about Loew since he hasn’t managed a football club since 2004.

His success with Germany in the World Cup and in the Confederations Cup and his ability to nurture youth places his among the top candidates who could replace Wenger at the Emirates. He also has a contract with the German national team that runs until 2020.

Mikel Arteta

Arteta is a former Everton and Arsenal midfielder who is now working under Pep Guardiola among the coaching staff at Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Though he hasn’t managed a club before as the senior manager, his vast experience playing at this level makes him a top contender.

He was Arsenal’s captain for five seasons.

Brendan Rodgers

The former Liverpool manager is famous for bringing back the glory days to Liverpool.

He was able t make the Reds qualify for the Champions League during his tenure but was sacked after a string of poor performances. He is now Celtic’s manager but could be open to a move back to the Premier League.

Paulo Fonseca

Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk are surely having one of their best seasons. Under Coach Paul Fonseca, they managed to end Manchester City’s winning run, beating them 1-0 at home to compel Pep Guardiola to his first defeat of the season.





They also qualified for the Champions League round of 16 and beat Italian outfit Roma 2-1 in the first leg in Ukraine.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​