Between Miguna Miguna, Ndii and Magaya, who is the mole?

SUMMARY There have been recent accusations by Miguna Muguna that David Ndii and NASA CEO Norman Magaya are working with Jubilee

Raila however, dismissed the claims and assured NASA supporters of their confidence in Ndii and Magaya

Recent accusations by Miguna, the self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general sent me back to the time he betrayed Raila Odinga, the head of NRM.

Last week Miguna accused NRM’s strategists David Ndii and Norman Magaya of being Jubilee moles in the NRM.

He was quoted as saying that “Ndii opposed the swearing-in and threatened to lead a walkout from NASA of Kalonzo (Musyoka) et al. Ndii shouted at me and made the threats in person in my house”.



According to Miguna, Ndii is a mole along with Magaya of whom Miguna sensationally claimed: “Is actively working for Jubilee. He took Sh30 million to withdraw the petition against Sonko in retaliation for his failed nomination to EALA. He had vowed to ‘revenge against Raila’ after that. H.E. Raila Odinga himself told me about it.”



Raila was subsequently quoted as saying “my attention has been drawn to reports in sections of the media attributed to Mr. Miguna claiming that Dr. David Ndii and Mr. Norman Magaya are working for Jubilee Party. The allegations against the two, if at all they were made, are very unfortunate and detrimental to the course we are pursuing.”



Contentious as Miguna has always been, especially when we remember how he was fished out of Canada by Odinga and became his advisor, it needs soul-searching to seriously take Miguna accusations.



However, looking at how Miguna has been trying to rebrand himself by going back to the fold, there must be something bigger than mere accusations.



My assumptions are: Miguna, as he planned from the beginning, would like to use Odinga’s clout and fame to secure a place in Kenyan politics. I don’t know if Odinga and all those who think Miguna is an avant-garde have already unearthed this.



The way Miguna exposed Odinga must have acted as a wake-up call for the opposition doyen and his fans to be cagey about Miguna and his agenda. Essentially, one may argue that Miguna is trying to get rid of all those he perceives to be his competitors. Will he make it?



Those who read his book Peeling Back the Mask, know that apart from seeking to portray Odinga as incompetent, Miguna swore that he would not work with him on earth and in heaven.



Before long, Miguna willingly returned himself to Odinga after finding that the path he had taken he took would not take him where he wanted to go.



For, a true revolutionary, this was not only denting but also demeaning. Does Miguna remember his avowals of not working with Odinga? Why did he shamelessly and willingly get back to the person he swore not work with?



If anything, Miguna’s documented avowals and salvos will always be the albatross around his neck. There must be something fishy here, and those targeted need to clinically interrogate such a move in order to make sense of it.



Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. A fool is the one who is bitten twice in the same hole.

Is Miguna seeking to put moz on as he once did, especially at a very crucial time when his contribution was needed? Time will tell.



