Mixed reactions after High Court orders immigration to facilitate Miguna Miguna's return
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 26, 2018 at 13:52 EAT
NRMKe General Miguna Miguna
SUMMARY
  • High Court has ordered the reinstatement of Miguna Miguna's passport
  • Through Judge Chacha Mwita, the court has also asked Immigration to facilitate Miguna's return into the country
  • The ruling has evoked varying responses from Kenyans on social media

National Resistance Movement Kenya (NRMKe) self- declared General Miguna Miguna is a happy Kenyan after High Court Judge Chacha Mwita ordered the reinstatement of his passport.

The Judge ruled that National Resistance Movement is not an illegal outfit and suspended Interior CS Fred Matiang’i claims that Miguna Miguna is a non-citizen.

Miguna, who has not shied away from critiquing the government was deported to Toronto Canada on February 6 for participating in National Super Alliance(NASA) leader Raila Odinga's January 30 swearing-in fete and for being a member of NRM, a group declared illegal.

Following his arrest on February 2, the government defied Judge Luka Kimaru ruling that the Miguna’s deportation lacked merit and was illegal.

The court has now ordered that Director of Immigration Gordon O. Kihalangwa to issue the NRM General with travel documents to Kenya failure to which the General will use his Canadian passport to reenter the country.

It also asked Kenya Human Rights Commission Chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori to ensure Miguna does not come across any harm during his return.

The court ruling has evoked reactions from tweeps including one tweet from the General himself;

Thank you Justice Chacha Mwita! Thank you Justice Kimaru! Thank you Learned Counsel Dr. Khaminwa, @NelsonHavi, @orengo_james, @waikwawanyoike, @SenMutula, @CliffOmbeta, J. Soweto, M. Osundwa & others. Thank you patriotic Kenyans. Justice is SUPERIOR to guns! #UhuruMustGo pic.twitter.com/OZ6RGV4oFC— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 26, 2018

Ones again, Justice Chacha Mwita has reminded @FredMatiangi that our constitution is not a lifeless peace in a meseum. @MigunaMiguna is a Kenyan by right. It is not a favor frm @FredMatiangi & @GKihalangwa. National Security cannot dwarf our katiba. It is Supreme

— Norman Magaya (@amugira) February 26, 2018

Court orders @FredMatiangi and @ImmigrationDept to facilitate the return of NRM General @MigunaMiguna on a day he chooses and to remain within the country until his petition his heard and determined. Viva to rule of law and judicial independence.— Norman Magaya (@amugira) February 26, 2018

welcome back your real home,general,let justice prevail— Caleb Morara (@Calebmorara) February 26, 2018

viva comrade ..... we have no reverse gear. change is real— steven odiwuor (@jakoderasteve) February 26, 2018

Just like that, Jubilee gvt has made a once rejected Miguna Miguna into a hero of some sort. Watch him become MORE than Raila Odinga.— PolitikallyInkorekt (@lubanga_254) February 26, 2018

whether "Miguna Miguna" comes back or not he will not change or solve the infighting in nasa infact let him come at tell raila nrm is not about u and raila to tell his supporters to ignore miguna interesting times awaits— Everest Material (@mark_mwit) February 26, 2018

“The things that happen to public figures like Miguna Miguna get lots of airtime,” @WMutunga says “But no one really talks about what happens to ordinary Kenyans in places like Mathare" (with @markc_anderson). https://t.co/iLQaBVs5JZ— Nanjala Nyabola (@Nanjala1) February 26, 2018


Miguna Miguna
Return
Immigration
Canada
High court
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
