parliamentary-security-officer-arrested-over-claims-of-repeatedly-sodomising-uon-student

SUMMARY A parliamentary security officer will be arraigned in court for allegedly sodomising a UoN student

The suspect arrested the student in town for looking like he wanted to commit a crime

He then took him to parliament building where he locked and sodomised him



Central Police Station is holding a parliamentary security officer for allegedly sodomising a University of Nairobi (UoN) student on Monday, February 19. The suspect, a member of the Senate Security Department, was apprehended by plainclothes officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday, February 22.

The victim, a third-year student alleges the suspect accosted him in town and ‘arrested’ him for roaming in town with an intention of committing a crime. Pleas that he is a student with no bad intention fell on deaf ears. The suspect identified himself as a police officer before taking his prey to the Parliament. On getting there, he locked him up and repeatedly sodomised him. ​

He thereafter reported the matter to Parliament Police Station on that day and others but no action was taken. It was only after his family accompanied him to Central Police to report at the Divisional Headquarters that action was taken.

The victim’s family believe the delay was an attempt to cover up for the crime committed against their son.

Following the arrest, the suspect was paraded and identified by his victim on Saturday according to Central OCPD Robinson Thuku.

According to Nairobi News, Parliament Police Station said they referred the case to Central Police Station since it is not in their jurisdiction to handle such matters (of Parliamentary staff and Members of parliament).

It is not clear why the suspect made the arrest in town since Parliamentary Security personnel only operate within parliament buildings, Protection house, Continental house, Harambee Sacco Plaza and County Hall.

The suspect will be arraigned in court today on February 26.



