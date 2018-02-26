all-you-need-to-know-about-female-viagra

SUMMARY Female Viagra is the first drug to treat lack of sexual desire in women

It was approved by the US food and drug administration

Female Viagra is the first drug to treat lack of sexual desire in women. This drug which also called flibanserin is intended to aid in the treatment of women’s condition called hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) normally characterized by a lagging libido. It was approved by the US food and drug administration, this approval provided a treatment option to women who are suffering and depressed by low sexual desire.

This drug was not originally planned to treat erection dysfunction but was rather made or developed by Pfizer for the purpose of treating hypertension commonly known as high blood pressure and angina pectoris which is the chest pain caused by heart disease. It was during the drug trial that the researchers discovered that this drug is more effective in inducing erection than what it was actually intended for, to treat angina. ​

It was during this clinical research that Pfizer saw the great opportunity for financial gain in this because of demand since this condition erection dysfunction was on the rise and was a real challenge. FDA then approved it in 1998 as the first oral treatment for erectile dysfunction.

In men, Viagra helps treat erectile dysfunction by helping men get and maintain strong erection throughout the exercise of sexual intercourse. It falls in the medication class referred to as PDE inhibitors. It basically increases blood flow and due to that it has high potential of causing erection. It comes in form of a tablet and of course just like any other drug it has side effects and great advantages.

Side effects

Viagra might have serious side effects when taken with alcohol. Taking Viagra with alcohol might cause low blood pressure and fainting. Some of the major side effects includes:

· Stomach upset

· Headache

· Facial flushing

· Nasal congestion

Other less common side effects may include temporary change in color vision, blurred vision or your eye can become more sensitive to light. The following side effect may also occur though not very common: Cloudy or bloody urine, Dizziness, indigestion, increased frequent urination, burning feeling in the stomach, bladder pain, tingling feelings, tenderness in stomach areas and pain when urinating.

There are also some side effects that might be experienced though very rare such as increased sweating, abnormal vision, anxiety, increase in the size of pupil, increased thirst, bone pain, chest pain, breast enlargement, nightmares, bleeding of the eye, nervousness, migraine headache, blurred vision, Numbness of the hands, chills, confusion, swelling or redness or burning of the eye.

others may include; cold seats, hearing loss or deafness, decreased vision, restless sleep , tearing or itching of the eye, convulsions, cool and pain skin, sensitivity of the eye, dry eyes, dry mouth, skin ulcers, sore throat, shakiness, drowsiness, double vision, slurred speech, sudden weakness, excessive hunger, eye pain, unusual tiredness, trouble breathing and faintness.

Viagra dosage

This drug is should be used as prescribed by the doctor to avoid any damages and if you experience anything strange, it’s advisable that you contact your doctor. The recommended dose for patients is 50 mg which should be taken daily as needed approximately 30minutes to one hour before sexual activity although it can be taken anywhere 30 minutes to four hours prior to sexual activity.

The maximum recommended dosage frequency should be once per day and based on toleration and effectiveness the dose may be decreased to 25 mg or increased to the maximum which is 100 mg. Dosage adjustments may occur in some specific situations, for example, it was shown to potentiate the hypertensive effects of nitrates and also in its administration to patients who use nitric oxide donors.

Another situation is when it is co-administered with an alpha-blocker. In this case, the patient should be stable on alpha-blocker before initiating Viagra treatment which should be initiated at 25 mg. There are dosage adjustments that should be initiated due to drugs interaction which should be as follows.

The recommended dose for patients using ritonavir is 25 mg which should be administered prior to sexual activity. For such patients the recommended maximum dose should be 25 mg within 48 hours period, this is because concomitant administration normally increases blood levels of sildenafil by about 11 folds.

For patients under strong CYP3A4 inhibitors treatment or erythromycin, the recommended dose is 25 mg. according to some clinical data given, co-administration with erythromycin or saquinavir increased plasma levels of sildenafil roughly 3-folds.

Dosage adjustments can also be done in special populations. Take an example of starting a dose of let’s say 25 mg to patients who are 65 years old or patients with hepatic impairment and those patients with severe renal impairment. The administration of Viagra to such patients could result in higher plasma levels of sildenafil.

Viagra usage

This a non-hormonal drug and should be taken daily about 30 minutes or so before bedtime. It can begin to work after four weeks. It is designed to target neurotransmitters which are the chemicals in the brain that normally impact sexual response in the human being. It hit the market for the first time about 17 years ago as a treatment for erectile dysfunction.

The drug is designed to treat women who are experiencing low sex drive which normally causes them to suffer depression or anxiety, a condition termed as hypoactive sexual desire disorder which could be very irritative and may make one suffer low esteem. This drug is purely psychological and helps increase a woman’s desire for sex by changing the levels of certain brain chemicals over time.

The main target for this drug is hypoactive sexual desire disorder. This condition is affecting almost up to a fifth of women. This condition is real and is not a made up. Women with this condition don’t desire sex. This has really raised a debate whether this condition can be treated because there are many factors that can reduce women desire from relationship to discomfort during sex and to boredom.

Precautions

· You should not allow anyone else use your dosage.

· Should only be used under the doctor’s prescription

· Taking Viagra with other medicines could cause your blood pressure to drop suddenly and lead to other unsafe conditions.

· Seek quick medical attention if there is any strange sudden occurrence

· Do not use Viagra if you are taking any nitrates-medications. Again you should not use Viagra if you’re using recreational drugs.

· You should stop the usage and seek medical attention if you’re allergic to Viagra. The symptomatic reactions include rash, hives, swelling of tongue or lips or throat and difficulty in swallowing or breathing.

Viagra and pregnancy

You must clearly understand that this drug should only be used if really needed. The safety measures have not been clearly established and therefore should not be used by pregnant women or those who are breastfeeding. When you want to get pregnant or when planning to bear a child, you should first discuss with your doctor. Childbearing women should also avoid using the drugs unless when they’re using appropriate contraceptive measures. Lactating mothers should also refrain from using this drug unless they have the assurance from the doctor.

Advantages of using Female Viagra

Surprisingly, this medicine has also been used in fertility treatment. This is according to the report given by the researchers from Sher Institute of Reproductive Medicine I Nevada. Infertility can be associated with the thin uterus, when the uterus lining is too thin, it becomes very difficult for an egg to implant. Viagra can be of great help in such situations by thickening the lining of the uterus hence increasing the chances of pregnancy.

Another good news about Viagra is that it can be used to treat menstrual pains. IT can be used to treat period pain in women this is according to the research conducted by the Penn State college of medicine. They believe that the drug’s impact on the flow of the blood qualifies it to have a great ability to treat problems associated with menstrual like cramps and period pains.

During this research, a sample of around 25 women confirmed that under the influence of Viagra their monthly symptoms were less painful. There is still research being undertaken to prove and come up with other great importance of Viagra and its effectiveness on women and hopefully, it will be a great breakthrough for women if its viability is proved and that it can be a long-term solution for boosting the libido.

The main intention of female Viagra is to help restore a condition in women or restore the sexual disorder which would otherwise cause marital problems if not taken care of appropriately. Some of the advantages that the users get from using Viagra include:

· Viagra boosts sexual recall.

· It increases the levels of blood testosterone. Increased testosterone would lead to increased libido. Testosterone is a steroid hormone responsible for sex drive, it’s found both in women and men.

· It increases the blood flow to the female genitalia. When the blood flow is increased then the sensitivity to touch is also increased and this results in easier stimulation.

· Helps in increasing sexual satisfaction this is because the increased sensitivity leads to more orgasm and one can easily reach orgasm when highly stimulated.

Why you should use Viagra

Sex is an activity that every normal human being must always practice as long as they have attained maturity age when they can differentiate good from bad. Married couples normally engage in sex at least once a week but this also depends on their urge and desire and also how they agree among themselves.

It’s therefore very healthy to play sex and satisfy your partner as for that matter because lack of sexual satisfaction in marriage could lead to frustrations in marriage and more so if you’re the problem you would develop low esteem. Eating a healthy diet is a great help to this but there are some biological aspects such as menopause that could lead to loss of sex drive.

The cause of this condition may not matter that much but you should find a way out that is why as a woman who wants to protect her marriage you would do anything possible to treat this condition. Sex is tied around so many factors but even if all these factors are in place but there is poor brain coordination, you will not have that desired sex drive to allow you participate in sex activity appropriately.

Remember everything is good but only if used correctly in the right quantity. If you are suffering from this condition, you should visit your doctor to prescribe for you the best brand that you need to use. There are many brands but be aware that there are no alternatives for Viagra as speculated and spread by some individuals.

Good sex equals to a happy life and good relationship so as a woman experiencing menopause let this condition take this away from you. Visit a doctor and share with your doctor about this condition and let them prescribe for you this medication, don’t shy away, this is normal. Viagra comes with great benefits that will improve your health condition.

Conclusion

This condition can occur to any woman at any age and may be caused by different factors including menopause. As a woman, it is your role to satisfy your man/ husband sexually that’s why Viagra is here to help you increase the sex desire that perhaps you had long lost. There are several brands in the pharmacy and you should seek doctor’s prescription before using any of them to avoid any complications that might arise. There are side effects that can be categorized into general effects, cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, Musculoskeletal, ocular, nervous system, respiratory and dermatologic, hematologic, metabolic, psychiatric, Genitourinary, renal, hypersensitivity and hepatic.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​