What reforms? Police still living in hovels amid reforms

SUMMARY After the Central Police Station fire, many were shocked to learn the police families shared such structures

None of the senior officers has come out to state he or she will help the victims

When 54 police structures were burnt down Friday at the Central police lines many were shocked to learn the police families shared such structures.

“In this era when the government is boasting of police reforms police still live in such conditions?” asked one motorist who had been stopped to allow firefighters do their job. ​

Insiders say police are staring more crisis as more officers are set to be released from colleges next month after graduation.

Shockingly, none of the senior officers has come out to state he or she will help them and instead an appeal has been launched to help those affected.

Police bosses stand out for the officers and provide them with the much-needed accommodation.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​