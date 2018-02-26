PHOTOS: No mercy for breast-feeding woman by the city council

SUMMARY You would expect the police to deal humanely with a woman, more so a breastfeeding one

Have you ever wondered why Nairobi city hawkers carry babies while on duty? Well perhaps in these sequence of yesterday’s ( 25th Feb 2018) event at the city center where this one opted to breastfeed in front of policemen summarizes the whole scenario.



You would expect the police to deal humanely with a woman, more so a breastfeeding one.









But this is just not the case for city-county askaris and their Kenya police counterparts who have been hunting down elusive hawkers in every nook and cranny of the city.

When it comes to enforcing the law, they have been applying full force, even on those who, like this woman caught up in the fracas, hold future in their hands.





She was however nabbed and whisked into a city council vehicle.





A combined force of city county police and police have launched an operation to rid hawkers out of the Central business District.







