+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
PHOTOS: No mercy for breast-feeding woman by the city council
By Beverlyne Musili | Updated Feb 26, 2018 at 08:01 EAT
photos-no-mercy-for-breast-feeding-woman-by-the-city-council
Police nab breast-feeding woman
SUMMARY
  • You would expect the police to deal humanely with a woman, more so a breastfeeding one
  • But this is just not the case for city-county askaris and their Kenya police counterparts 

Have you ever wondered why Nairobi city hawkers carry babies while on duty? Well perhaps in these sequence of yesterday’s ( 25th Feb 2018) event at the city center where this one opted to breastfeed in front of policemen summarizes the whole scenario.


You would expect the police to deal humanely with a woman, more so a breastfeeding one.

See Also: What reforms? Police still living in hovels amid reforms



But this is just not the case for city-county askaris and their Kenya police counterparts who have been hunting down elusive hawkers in every nook and cranny of the city.

See Also: Nairobi MCA raises eyebrows after buying cars worth Sh56 million


When it comes to enforcing the law, they have been applying full force, even on those who, like this woman caught up in the fracas, hold future in their hands.


See Also: First-year students spend the night in cold police cells after demonstrating illegally

She was however nabbed and whisked into a city council vehicle.


A combined force of city county police and police have launched an operation to rid hawkers out of the Central business District.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



breast-feeding woman
city council
police
hawkers
Nairobi
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
the-poor-state-of-roads-in-eastlands-nairobi

News

The poor state of roads in Eastlands, Nairobi

By Javin ochieng | Wed 14 Feb 2018 02:39pm

senator-sakaja-responds-to-djs-over-arrests

News

Senator Sakaja responds to DJs over arrests

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 12 Feb 2018 08:23pm

please-help-these-nairobi-mps-who-fear-for-their-lives

Politics

Please help these Nairobi MPs who fear for their lives

By Grapevine | Thu 08 Feb 2018 07:27am

More From This Author
photos-no-mercy-for-breast-feeding-woman-by-the-city-council

News

PHOTOS: No mercy for breast-feeding woman by the city council

By Beverlyne Musili | Mon 26 Feb 2018 08:01am

photos-police-show-no-mercy-for-breastfeeding-woman-during-crackdown-on-hawkers

PHOTOS: Police show no mercy for breastfeeding woman during crackdown on hawkers

By Beverlyne Musili | Mon 26 Feb 2018 07:35am

of-kindiki-mud-walled-classrooms-and-a-chopper

Editors Choice

Of Kindiki, mud-walled classrooms and a chopper

By Mwangangi Sabastian | Thu 22 Feb 2018 04:47pm

Popular Stories
photos-no-mercy-for-breast-feeding-woman-by-the-city-council

News

PHOTOS: No mercy for breast-feeding woman by the city council

By Beverlyne Musili | Mon 26 Feb 2018 08:01am

uhuru-is-an-invisible-operator-mutahi-ngunyi-explains-how-president-uhuru-has-kept-country-stable

Politics

Uhuru is an invisible operator, Mutahi Ngunyi explains how President Uhuru has kept country stable

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 25 Feb 2018 11:10am

the-damage-has-already-been-done-kenyans-rebuke-dp-ruto-s-ban-on-logging

News

The damage has already been done, Kenyans rebuke DP Ruto's ban on logging

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 25 Feb 2018 11:57am

be-a-statesman-and-honour-the-nasa-contract-boni-khalwale-warns-raila-over-2022-politics

Politics

Be a statesman and honour the NASA contract- Boni Khalwale warns Raila over 2022 politics

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 25 Feb 2018 01:24pm

nasa-s-david-ndii-causes-stir-on-twitter-after-sending-stern-warning-to-followers

Politics

NASA's David Ndii causes stir on Twitter after sending stern warning to followers

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 24 Feb 2018 01:41pm

former-tv-icon-louis-otieno-touches-hearts-with-tale-of-his-sickness

News

Former TV icon Louis Otieno touches hearts with tale of his sickness

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 23 Feb 2018 11:57am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin