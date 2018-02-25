Protect the Judiciary from bullying, tame AhmedNasir

SUMMARY Abdullahi is a very expensive lawyer whose legal services can only be afforded by only the upper-upper social class

He convinces his clients that the Kenyan judges are corrupt such that the fee is inclusive of the judges' corruption fee

Ahmednasir Abdullahi is a man who always thrived on coercion, intimidation and pre-emptive media gimmicks to arm-twist judges tackling cases of his clients to earn rulings in his favour. A man who earned his SC title through incoherent hubbub and hard talk like Abdullahi should be humbled early enough if Kenya's judiciary is determined to be accorded the respect and honour it deserves.

It is public knowledge that Abdullahi is a very expensive lawyer whose legal services can only be afforded by only the upper-upper social class. There are only two reasons attributed to his exorbitant legal fees÷ ​

1. He convinces his clients that the Kenyan judges are corrupt such that the fee is inclusive of the judges' corruption fee on top of his legal services.

2. He assures his clients that he will use all it takes to win his cases including but not limited to pre-emptying judgments in advance through shaping public opinion through shrewd machiaveli methods to get his way. Intimidation, bribery, and media opinion shaping are the trickeries he always used to earn friendly court judgments. However, under CJ Maraga's leadership, the curtains seem to be falling on him.

Ahmednasir has no clout nor content as far as arguing out cases professionally in a court of law is concerned. This is affirmed by the various cases he represented while on live coverage, where Kenyans made jokes over his ineptitude and poor articulation of issues in the courtroom. This professional incompetence has proofed prior rumours that he is rather a legal broker who gets his way either through bribery or intimidation of Judges. His recent serial loses of cases got him as a shocker contrary to his usual go-getter business in courtrooms. The latest bitter exchange between him and the Chief Justice is a testimony that the half-baked lawyer is an irrational bully who has no regard for the law he claims to have practiced for decades. When laymen are awake to the fact that discussing matters before a court of law outside the courtroom borders contempt of court; Ahmednasir must be battling with the guilt of shame for his misplaced rants.

Ahmednasir not only swam in contempt of court but he went banana's about it both on the broadcast as well as social media. His castigation of the entire judicial system is just because he lost a case of a client he deeply fleeced in the name of legal representation. However, this lawyer's outrageous rants are again for two main reasons.

See Also: Lawyer Ahmednasir attacked after mocking Miguna appeal to return to Kenya

1.To justify his inability to defend his client's case despite the exorbitant legal charges. The rants are therefore aimed at diverting blames from himself to allude that the judges are not giving fair judgments. A con artist in person and in spirit.

2.His reckless displeasure is a trickery he is playing to warn other judges handling similar petition cases against other clients he represents awaiting hearing i.e Wajir Gubernatorial appeal case that the judges should take note lest he blasts them if they don't rule in his client's favour. He is also worried about his dwindling influence.

The gesture by the CJ that Ahmednasir should stop playing demigod mentality on court cases is a step in the right direction. This guy is a billionaire unlike other lawyers because he exploits clients ànd bribes or intimidates judges to get his way.

To restore sanity in our judiciary Ahmednasir should be tamed.

To safeguard the dignity of our judges from unscrupulous cartels Ahmednasir should be tamed.

To instill fair legal judgments in our Judiciary Ahmednasir should be tamed.

To eradicate smear politics and mudslinging against Judges Ahmednasir should be tamed.

He is lately busy paying bloggers among the Cyprian Nyakundi to initiate a pseudo-campaign on social media to exonerate Ahmednasir's revealed incompetence.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​