Uhuru is an invisible operator, Mutahi Ngunyi explains how President Uhuru has kept country stable

In yet another episode of the fifth estate, young African scholars from the FortHall School of government and political analyst Professor Mutahi Ngunyi attempt to grade Kenyan leaders by analyzing the political situation of the country.

According to them, President Uhuru Kenyatta has made Kenyans believe he is not interested in politics while he is busy working deals away from the public. ​

G.K, an economist says that the President focuses on meeting his manifestos while at night he works on National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition.

“During the day Uhuru does the big four but at night he meddles in the affairs of NASA, pitting one leader after the other …..This is why the country is stabilizing”, she argued.

Another student, Mrs. K, says that although the president showed steadfast leadership during elections, he has kept mum by seeming to wish away the away the problems that caused 2017.

“The dangers of 2017 are over. However, there is no closure to the mess of 2017. No one knows what tomorrow looks like. Uhuru dealt with the past but he did not make the future predictable,” said the lawyer.

A lawyer, J. M, suggests that NASA leader Raila should listen to National Resistance Movement Kenyan (NRMKe) general Miguna Miguna who cautions Raila that someone is killing him slowly.

Mutahi Ngunyi, however, says that the President is creating the country’s future by ignoring calls to dialogue with the Opposition. According to the analyst, Uhuru has made it clear that the country is not ailing but Raila is just licking his wounds.

“ Uhuru si creating the future in slow motion right infront of our eyes. The country is not sick, just because Rail is hurting and licking his wounds after the election does not mean the country needs national healing…He has completely trashed the idea of national dialogue, showing that the people who need dialogue the most are NASA, “ said Mutahi.





Mutahi Ngunyi and students from the FortHall school of Government



