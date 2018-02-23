+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Campus Vibe
University student moves to ‘Supreme Court’ after losing elections
By Stephen Mburu | Updated Feb 23, 2018 at 08:56 EAT
university-student-moves-to-supreme-court-after-losing-elections
Laikipia University - Nakuru Campus
SUMMARY

A Laikipia University student who lost in the presidential elections wants the polls nullified by the university’s election agency

Ken Kipngeno noted that the move by the electoral commissioners to vote denied him victory

He has moved to the university’s ‘supreme court’ seeking to nullify the election and order for fresh polls.

He launched the petition contesting the February 9, 2018 election results. Kipngeno came second after Joe Karani who won by a one-vote margin with Karani scooping 10 while Kipngeno getting 9 of the total votes cast. The elections were conducted under the new Electoral College system where student delegates, also known as school representatives, vote directly for the top students’ leadership.

According to him, the elections deserve to be nullified since the commissioners were given a chance to vote but the chairman of the electoral commission declined to vote.

See Also: OPINION: Jubilee government is Kenya's cancer

“I am appealing the elections held at Laikipia University on February 9, 2018, since the electoral commission conducting the elections was not fair. The chairman of the commission declined to vote and this was uncalled for. The election was a scam,” Kipngeno lamented.


He said that his coalition out of the seven slots being contested for managed to win four thus him losing the top seat was uncalled for and he was not ready for that.

Electoral commission chairman Edwin Odero explained to Campus Vibe that the university constitution had given them the mandate of ensuring that they hold elections fairly and in case of a tie a suitable way should be used to get the winner.

See Also: 'I am ready to be the president of Kenya come 2022' - Alfred Mutua's victory speech

“As a commission we are given the mandate to come up with suitable way that will break vote ties as it happened in the students’ chairperson and deputy chairperson in the concluded elections. This forced the commissioners to vote but I declined to do so since we were eight and there was a need to have an odd number,” Odero said.

Odero welcomed the petition which he termed as a democratic way of ensuring that the voices of all comrades were heard.
A tribunal consisting representatives from the electoral commission, office of the dean of students, two final year students and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Students Affairs are responsible of handling electoral petitions.

See Also: How Uhuru is preparing the way for Gideon Moi in 2022

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



supreme Court
laikipia university
elections

Jobs

This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
raila-does-not-owe-kalonzo-any-2022-debt-after-oathing

Politics

Raila does not owe Kalonzo any 2022 debt after oathing

By Samuel Owida | Tue 06 Feb 2018 08:34am

why-ruto-is-still-the-biggest-threat-to-nasa

Politics

Why Ruto is still the biggest threat to Nasa

By David Rakewa | Mon 05 Feb 2018 08:20am

nasa-supporters-detonate-deadly-biological-weapon

News

NASA supporters 'detonate' deadly 'biological weapon'

By Grapevine | Thu 01 Feb 2018 08:18am

More From This Author
university-student-moves-to-supreme-court-after-losing-elections

Campus Vibe

University student moves to ‘Supreme Court’ after losing elections

By Stephen Mburu | Fri 23 Feb 2018 08:56am

kumbe-valentine-s-day-car-gift-was-a-hoax

Campus Vibe

KUMBE: Valentine's Day car gift was a hoax

By Brian Guserwa | Fri 23 Feb 2018 08:51am

high-court-nullifies-election-of-embu-governor-martin-wambora

Politics

High Court nullifies election of Embu Governor Martin Wambora

By Robert Abong'o and Fay Ngina | Thu 22 Feb 2018 03:59pm

Popular Stories
interesting-things-kenyans-said-after-governor-wambora-lost-his-seat

Politics

Interesting things Kenyans said after Governor Wambora lost his seat

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 23 Feb 2018 08:15am

kumbe-valentine-s-day-car-gift-was-a-hoax

Campus Vibe

KUMBE: Valentine's Day car gift was a hoax

By Brian Guserwa | Fri 23 Feb 2018 08:51am

of-kindiki-mud-walled-classrooms-and-a-chopper

Editors Choice

Of Kindiki, mud-walled classrooms and a chopper

By Mwangangi Sabastian | Thu 22 Feb 2018 04:47pm

lack-of-education-is-what-cost-you-lsk-presidency-murkomen-hits-back-at-nelson-havi-after-ugly-fight-online

Politics

Lack of education is what cost you LSK Presidency - Murkomen hits back at Nelson Havi after ugly fight online

By Fay Ngina | Thu 22 Feb 2018 12:12pm

miguna-miguna-releases-dates-for-nrm-global-recruitment-tour

Politics

Miguna Miguna releases dates for NRM global recruitment tour

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 22 Feb 2018 10:49am

how-to-conceive-a-baby-boy-scientifically

Lifestyle

How to conceive a baby boy scientifically

By Fay Ngina | Thu 22 Feb 2018 01:43pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki