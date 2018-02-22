+ Post your Story

Entertainment
I shoplifted perfumes in a particular supermarket- Dennis Itumbi admits
By Dennis Itumbi | Updated Feb 22, 2018 at 09:46 EAT
Dennis Itumbi recalls his past moments
SUMMARY
  • Dennis Itumbi admits that one of the things he regrets the most is that he has ever shoplifted
  • He says that for a while he shoplifted perfumes in a particular supermarket

Pastor's Moment: Today is TBT day. Let me take you back in time.

Now one of the things I regret the most in my past was the fact that I have actually shoplifted.

Yes, for a while I shoplifted perfumes in a particular supermarket.

 It was easy. Walk in with the basket, pretend to be shopping and in the process mark all security points.

Then make the second round. Here you pick at least three perfumes and off to a guy waiting outside and then back to do the same thing.

 Repeat process three times in a week. For at least 3 months.

So one day, after successfully doing my thing I was caught red-handed, taken upstairs and beaten by shop assistants before they recovered what I was about to walk out with.

 I am avoiding a few other embarrasing things I had to do so as to atone for my sin.

One day, I walked to the supermarket manager and demanded an invoice so that I would pay what my younger self-had done, but the manager smiled and told me in the rephrased words of Jesus, " Go young man and shoplift no more"

 A load of guilt was lifted almost instantly.

 Someone once rightly observed that "The heavens will not be filled with those who never made mistakes but with those who recognized that they were off course and who corrected their ways to get back in the light of gospel truth."

 

The bible sums it up all by noting all have sinned and fallen short of the Glory of God.

 Do not spend too much time regretting and hoping you did something differently. Instead, write down your goals, wake up to push yourself towards your dreams despite the hurdles and frustrations.

At one time your embarassing moments will be great testimonies.

 

I leave you with the great words of Shannon L. Alder, " Your dignity can be mocked, abused, compromised, toyed with, lowered and even badmouthed, but it can never be taken from you. You have the power today to reset your boundaries, restore your image, start fresh with renewed values and rebuild what has happened to you in the past."

God Bless You, Keep You and Favour You

Dennis Itumbi
shoplifter
COMMENTS
