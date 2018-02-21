+ Post your Story

Entertainment
LEAKED PHOTOS: Former Women Representative in bed with young lover
By Fay Ngina and Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 21, 2018 at 15:46 EAT
leaked-photos-former-women-representative-in-bed-with-young-lover
Leaked photos of Cecilia Ngetich
SUMMARY
  • Photos of former Bomet County Women Representative Cecilia Ngetich in bed with her young lover have surfaced on the internet.

Photos of former Bomet County Women Representative Cecilia Ngetich in bed with her young lover have surfaced on the internet.

The photos which are doing rounds on social media reveal Cecilia’s escapades with her lover.

In the photo above, the former women rep is seen holding on to her lover while taking a selfie. 

In the next picture, the former Women Rep is seen hugging her lover from behind, with both smiling gleefully for the camera.

Perhaps the most controversial photo of all is the one above. The couple is seen cuddling in bed, covering themselves in white sheets. 

The identity of the young lover is still unknown, but from the look of things, he has somewhat made the former Women Rep happy. 

Cecilia Ngetich
lover
COMMENTS
