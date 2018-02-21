+ Post your Story

Raila's speech during veteran Morgan Tsvangirai excites mourners
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 21, 2018 at 11:38 EAT
Raila at the burial of Morgan Tsvangirai
SUMMARY
  • Raila Odinga excited the people of Zimbabwe while giving his speech during the burial of Morgan Tsvangirai
  • In his speech during the burial, Raila condemned political oppression in Africa

National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday 20 February excited the people of Zimbabwe while giving his speech during the burial of Opposition veteran Morgan Tsvangirai.


“I joined the people of Zimbabwe as they laid to rest an African hero the late Rt Hon Morgan Tsvangirai in Buhera this afternoon. Morgan was a dear friend and I pray that the Almighty grants comfort to his family, his party MDC and the people of Zimbabwe at this trying moment. May his soul forever rest in peace. Fare thee well great hero of Africa,” Raila posted on his Facebook page.

In his speech during the burial, Raila condemned political oppression in Africa. He told mourners that Morgan’s election victory was stolen a year after his (2007 Kenyan General Elections).


“We need to have clear and proper transparent elections in Africa. Rigged elections will not help Africa…Morgan’s election victory was stolen a year after mine was stolen in Kenya,” Raila told mourners.

 

Here is Raila's speech during the burial {VIDEO COURTESY)

