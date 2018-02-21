+ Post your Story

MIND GAMES: Sevilla coach reveals to the media the ‘perfect’ way to stop Alexis Sanchez
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 21, 2018 at 10:39 EAT
Alexis Sanchez and Vicenzo Montella
SUMMARY

Sevilla face Manchester United in the Champions League tonight

Coach Vicenzo Montella has absolutely no idea how to stop Alexis Sanchez 

Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella has revealed the method he intends to use to stop Alexis Sanchez as his team prepares to face Manchester United in a last-16 Champions League tie on Wednesday.

Montella is said to have been monitoring Sanchez’s growth since the start of his professional career in Udinese and has become a strong admirer of the Chilean’s style of play in recent years.

According to English football outlet Telegraph Football, Montella heaped huge praise for Sanchez saying, “He’s a fantastic player, I saw him play in Italy. He has improved so much as his career has progressed, he’s very fast, he leads counterattacks, he’s very strong.”

See Also: TOO SOON? Romelu Lukaku reveals the club he wants to join immediately he leaves Man United


He even joked about how his team was planning to stop Sanchez – suggesting his team use a rope and tie him up – echoing how dangerous Alexis will be to his defense.

“We’ll have to block him in some way, maybe tie him up with a rope,” added Montella.

See Also: BULLS**T: Mourinho slams journalist speaking on ‘Pogba problems’, fires warning shots to Huddersfield

Montella is not new to the Champions League, having managed Turkish side Shakhtar Donetsk in 2011 – going on to lose 3-0 to Italian side Roma in the second round.

Manchester United will be looking to keep their red-hot form going after beating a Romelu Lukaku brace eliminated Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup.

See Also: Jose Mourinho will not be happy about what Rooney has said will happen to Man United next season


Though Paul Pogba missed the Huddersfield clash due to illness, he is set to play against Sevilla after he was pictured training with the first team in Spain. 

