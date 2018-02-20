Cyprian Awiti hits back at the Judiciary after losing seat, vows to challenge Court

SUMMARY Governor Cyprian Awiti lost his seat after the high court nullified his August 8, 2017, win

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti lost his seat after the high court nullified his August 8, 2017, win. The petition was filed by Former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga challenging his win.



The Homa Bay Election Court had ordered the scrutiny and recount of votes in 400 polling centers across the county in December 2017. ​

“Today marks a very dark day for the residents of Homa Bay County who will has been sacrificed at the altar of corruption and incompetence within the ranks of our Judiciary. Our people queued for long hours and spoke loudly at the ballot on how they want to be governed for the next five years only for their will to be killed by the court,” he said.

In the petition, Magwanga sued The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Homa Bay County Returning Officer Michael Kosgei, Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti and his Deputy Hamilton Orata.

Magwanga expressed concern that the IEBC officials who manned the General election deprived him of victory which he deserved. He said he got over 218,000 votes against Awiti's 174,235.

Justice Joseph Karanja ruled that the recount be supervised by the deputy registrar of the court in the presence of three agents of each party between January 8 and 19.

Cyprian Awiti said that it was unfair for the people of Homa Bay to go through the electioneering period again.

“It is very unfair for the court to put the great people of Homa Bay through the harrows of a campaign and electioneering period again at a time when we should be working to develop our county. Our county is now at the risk of lagging behind simply because in our courts justice is for the higher bidder,” Awiti continued.

