Lifestyle
Five effective ways of dealing with a heartbreak
By David Rakewa | Updated Feb 20, 2018 at 12:55 EAT
Dealing with a heartbreak is never easy
SUMMARY
  • Heartbreak is a common feeling to everyone who has loved as relationships are not guarantee to last an eternity
  • There are several ways through which heartbroken individuals can deal with the feeling

Heartbreak hurts and that's not something strange unless you never loved. It is common and there is always a possibility that you get heartbroken in your relationship; it is not guaranteed that your relationship will flourish healthily till the end. However, here are some of the ways you can use to lower the pain or get rid of it faster.

Cry

Crying is a healthy way you can explore to express your feelings. With heartbreak, you may feel the urge to cry so let it out. Find a lonely place or with a friend and just let the cry come out, let your tears out. This will make you feel better. 

Meditate

Find a place to be alone and think of yourself and your next moves (be wise). Avoid the negative thoughts like blaming yourself for what happened. Think of the positive things too to help you regain back your worth. Think about your life and look for ways to avoid those negative thoughts.

Examine your relationship

Take your mind back to the relationship and think of what went wrong that made you break up. Think of what you and your partner disliked in the relationship and what you would want in your next relationship. These can make you grow as a person and find you a great relationship when you decide to get into one. 

Talk to someone

Find someone you can express your problems to and find advice. This can be a close relative and close friend. Release the bad feeling out of you and let it be known to the person. You never know what advice you can get from there or maybe a shoulder to lean on.

Think positive about yourself

Accept the reality and now major on the positive side of yourself. Not everybody is perfect and not every relationship ends well. Always think positive of yourself despite how hard it may be. This will aid you in regaining back your sense of worth and self-recognition. You are not the first person to be heartbroken.

