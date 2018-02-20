Kenyans reduced to 'tears' online after Harambee Stars coach Paul Put’s resignation

SUMMARY Harambee Stars head coach Paul put has resigned The Belgian cited personal reasons for his resignation, leaving Stanly Okumbi operating as head coach on interim basis

Just months after taking over as Harambee Stars head coach, Paul Put has resigned.

The 61-year-old Belgian reportedly stepped down due to ‘personal reasons’, as confirmed by the Federation. ​

Stanly Okumbi will now take charge on an interim basis as the federation commences its search for a new coach.

The tactician's resignation, though down to personal reasons is a setback to the country's ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, as he was an integral member of the technical bench," FKF director of communications Barry Otieno said.”

Put leaves Kenyan third of Group F of Africa Cup of Nations qualification – they lost 2-1 to Sierra Leone in their last fixture.





Harambee Stars face African football giants Ghana in September.

The Belgian, who signed a two-year contract with Harambee Stars is yet another foreign coach who has left the Harambee Stars job in less than a year.

He has coached Burkina Faso and Gambia in the past – taking Burkina Faso to the 2013 African Cup of Nations final where they lost to Nigeria.

Kenyans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction, with most suggesting he could have stayed for a longer time. Here is a sample of the reactions:





What Harambee Stars Coach Paul Put Demanded FKF

• Overhaul team’s technical bench

• Fire Stanley Okumbi & Kamau

•Hire Professional Trainers for Kenya to Qualify for major Tournaments

FKF President Nick Mwendwa sabotaged him.— Muthui Mkenya (@MuthuiMkenya) February 20, 2018

Just like eradicating corruption and ethnicity in Kenya is just but a dream so is Harambee Stars performance. Paul Put resignation demonstrates poor FKF managerial skills and resistant to positive change by retaining locals who can bend for mediocrity other than professionalism.— DAN SUDI (@Dan_Sudi) February 20, 2018

@CarolRadull Paul Put is a man with criminal history (convicted of match fixing) he saves the kenyan game a lot of shame by the so called ‘resignation due to personal issues’— Nas Naha (@NahasonN) February 20, 2018

Paul Put recently helped harambee stars to win Cecafa challenge cup. Rumours indicate Fkf turned down his request to introduce his two assistants thereby knocking out Stanley okumbi...— manduki _69 (@kennie69_ef_) February 20, 2018

When i saw Harambee Stars trending, i thought they were selected to represent Kenya in Fifa World Cup...Kumbe— BRIAN???????? (@BrianKibetKE) February 19, 2018

What next for our national team Harambee Stars after Paul Put resignation!— Suzanna Owiyo - OGW (@SuzannaOwiyo) February 19, 2018

Reports say Belgian Paul Put has resigned as Harambee Stars Coach. It seems he couldn't handle the incompetence and short-sightedness of FKF, whose officials just yap from morning till evening with nothing to show.— Francis Gaitho (????) (@Kenyafootball) February 19, 2018

So Harambee Stars coach Paul Put has resigned, barely 3 months into the job. It's hardly a surprise though. No self-respecting person can put up with the mediocrity and disorganization that permeates football administration in Kenya.— #MUFCholic (@Timo_Utd) February 19, 2018

Harambee Stars coach Paul Put resigns because Uhuru Kenyatta made @SportPesa unable to pay him. FACT!— Yoyocial (@yoyocial) February 19, 2018

​