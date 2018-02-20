+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Nairobi MCA raises eyebrows after buying cars worth Sh56 million
By The Grapevine | Updated Feb 20, 2018 at 08:16 EAT
nairobi-mca-raises-eyebrows-after-buying-cars-worth-sh56-million
He bought expensive cars
SUMMARY
  • A Nairobi MCA has left his colleagues awed by his sudden wealth
  • The MCA bought four top range cars each at Sh 14 million 
  • There is no known business that he is engaged in

Many MCAs in the city are asking themselves questions over their colleague’s source of sudden wealth.

The said colleague has allegedly bought four top of the range cars each costing Sh14 million that he is flossing with.

He is said to be suddenly so monied that he even tells his colleagues he will soon announce his next political move.

See Also: The poor state of roads in Eastlands, Nairobi

The county lawmaker who is said to be in good books with the powers that be does not have known business he is engaged in to justify his sudden wealth.

What could his source of money be?

See Also: Senator Sakaja responds to DJs over arrests

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



MCA
Nairobi
Expensive cars
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
sonko-s-final-decision-after-igathe-s-exit

News

Sonko’s final decision after Igathe’s exit

By Fay Ngina | Tue 06 Feb 2018 11:06am

nasa-supporters-attack-rob-police-officer-in-naivasha

News

NASA supporters attack, rob police officer in Naivasha

By Robert Abong'o & Antony Gitonga | Fri 02 Feb 2018 01:35pm

nasa-supporters-ridicule-police-boss-for-warning-against-uhuru-park

News

NASA supporters ridicule police boss for warning against Uhuru Park

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 29 Jan 2018 12:47pm

More From This Author
carlo-ancelotti-makes-a-return-to-london-premier-league-move-imminent

Sports

Carlo Ancelotti makes a return to London – Premier League move imminent

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 20 Feb 2018 11:47am

here-is-justice-karanja-s-full-ruling-as-he-nullified-cyprian-awiti-s-win

Politics

Here is Justice Karanja’s full ruling as he nullified Cyprian Awiti’s win

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 20 Feb 2018 11:05am

reactions-after-homa-bay-governor-cyprian-awiti-loses-his-seat-are-the-best-you-ll-see-all-day

Politics

Reactions after Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti loses his seat are the best you'll see all day

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 20 Feb 2018 10:47am

Popular Stories
reactions-after-homa-bay-governor-cyprian-awiti-loses-his-seat-are-the-best-you-ll-see-all-day

Politics

Reactions after Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti loses his seat are the best you'll see all day

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 20 Feb 2018 10:47am

name-calling-taken-a-notch-higher-as-mutahi-ngunyi-and-miguna-miguna-engage-in-heated-exchange

News

Name calling taken a notch higher as Mutahi Ngunyi and Miguna Miguna engage in heated exchange

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 20 Feb 2018 09:22am

here-is-justice-karanja-s-full-ruling-as-he-nullified-cyprian-awiti-s-win

Politics

Here is Justice Karanja’s full ruling as he nullified Cyprian Awiti’s win

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 20 Feb 2018 11:05am

boni-khalwale-and-wife-involved-in-an-accident

News

Boni Khalwale and wife involved in an accident

By Fay Ngina | Mon 19 Feb 2018 03:59pm

nairobi-mca-raises-eyebrows-after-buying-cars-worth-sh56-million

News

Nairobi MCA raises eyebrows after buying cars worth Sh56 million

By The Grapevine | Tue 20 Feb 2018 08:16am

suicidal-thoughts-diamond-s-remarks-shock-followers-after-breakup-with-zari

Entertainment

Suicidal thoughts? Diamond's remarks shock followers after breakup with Zari

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 19 Feb 2018 12:22pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki