Twitter wars: Boniface Mwangi takes on Miguna Miguna, Kenyans react

Award-winning Kenyan photojournalist, politician and activist Boniface Mwangi seems to have barked up the wrong tree when he made remarks aimed at National Resistance Movement Kenya (NRMKe) self-declared General Miguna Miguna. The former Starehe MP Aspirant earlier on Monday, February 19 tweeted his views following Miguna’s letter on Sunday.

Mr.Mwangi in his tweet claimed that the lawyer is on self-destruct mode. He further said that the problem with National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition, which parented NRMKe is fighting their wars in public. He advised that they should copy Jubilee, the ruling party and solve their issues privately. ​

Miguna Miguna is on self destruct mode. One important thing NASA can learn from Jubilee party is to fight privately. Jubilee rarely leak their internal fights to the press while NASA leaders fight and disagree publicly. See Also: Allegations made were very unfortunate and detrimental - Raila defends Norman Magaya and David Ndii February 19, 2018

“Miguna Miguna is on self-destruct mode. One important thing NASA can learn from Jubilee party is to fight privately. Jubilee rarely leaks their internal fights to the press while NASA leaders fight and disagree publicly,” he posted.

The attack on Miguna, who was deported to Toronto Canada follows a letter he wrote, accusing NASA strategist David Ndii and CEO Norman Magaya of secreting working with Jubilee.

In a statement shared on his social media accounts, Miguan stated he has reliable information that both Mr. Magaya and Dr. Ndii are trying to cripple the activities of the NRMKe and are being used by the Jubilee scuttle the Opposition.

NASA leader in a statement, however, asked supporters to dismiss the claims, terming them very unfortunate and detrimental.

Miguna has lashed out at Mr. Mwangi, asking him to clarify matters before commenting.

“Mr. Boniface Mwangi, avoid commenting on things you don't understand. If you needed clarification, you could have placed a call to me, emailed or sent me a message. I'm focused like a laser beam and stronger than granite. "Self-destruction" is in your mind. The struggle continues,” Miguna responded.

Their exchange has attracted support for both sides with Kenyans on Twitter sharing their sentiments;

That is what democracy is all about. Jubilee is driven by one Dictator who acts God. You disobey him and you will bear the brunt, just similar to or even worse than Meyer's. While NASA is visibly democratic and Every leader's opinion counts! You have the right to disagree in NASA— Mohamed Abdo Ali (@Daandi_Qarooma) February 19, 2018

@MigunaMiguna is not a NASA member but a #NRMKe general. Their objectives is one; to make sure the despots fall and make Kenya a better place. A battalion must have a unilateral command.#LiberationIsNear— Marvine (@ItsMarvynn) February 19, 2018

What NASA is doing is also a strategy to show its opponents that they are disintegrated so that the opponent can underrate them. But if you ask me this NASA guys are putting up strategies that even the world will be surprised— Ronald Oyomba (@OyombaRonald) February 19, 2018

Miguna is fighting for democracy and the rights that were denied for Hon Raila Odinga on August 8th, it should not be a secret, the rogue regime should be exposed publicly, and those who join hands with them for brown envelopes should be exposed too. Miguna speaks facts— Prince Hussein (@husnherson1) February 19, 2018

I never saw enywhere miguna and baba reconcile after a terrible fall out, miguna forced himself back to baba, miguna wil bring nasa down, watch the pace, fast he questions ndi and mbagaya loyalty to baba— Murcuspinto (@murcuspinto) February 19, 2018

I think this fight is not for @RailaOdinga neither is it for @CoalitionNASAKe . Its a fight to reclaim back our country from the despots @UKenyatta and @WilliamsRuto we must not loose sight of the gazelle (Liberation) for dashing squirrels @DavidNdii and @amugira. Focus— Hillary R. Nyönje™ (@Mchills2008) February 19, 2018

