Allegations made were very unfortunate and detrimental - Raila defends Norman Magaya and David Ndii
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 19, 2018 at 14:05 EAT
NASA principal Raila Odinga
SUMMARY
  • NASA leader Raila Odinga has dismissed allegations against coalition's strategist David Ndii and CEO Norman Magaya
  • Lawyer Miguna Miguna had yesterday accused the two of working with the Jubilee Party
  • Raila has since defended them saying the coalition has full confidence in them

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga defended the Coalition’s Strategist David Ndii and CEO Norman Magaya from allegations made by National Resistance Movement Kenya (NRMKe) General Miguna Miguna.

In a statement on Monday, February 19, the Coalition boss assured supporters that they have full confidence in Dr. Ndii and Mr. Magaya who have dedicated time and resources working for its cause.

“My attention has been drawn to reports in sections of the media, attributed to Miguna Miguna, claiming that two of Nasa Secretariat staff ... are working for Jubilee Party. We wish to make it clear that as a coalition, we have full confidence in Ndii and Magaya, who have dedicated time and resources working for NASA’s cause,” Raila said.

See Also: Twitter wars: Boniface Mwangi takes on Miguna Miguna, Kenyans react

The principal proceeded to ask supporters to dismiss the allegations terming them as detrimental. “The allegations against the two, if at all they were made, are very unfortunate and detrimental to the cause we are pursuing,” he concluded.

Miguna was recently deported from the country to Toronto Canada wrote a letter on Sunday in which he claimed to have reliable information that both Mr. Magaya and Dr. Ndii are trying to cripple the activities of the NRMKe. He further stated that they are being used by the Jubilee, the ruling party to scuttle the Opposition, a matter that is likely to intensify the conspiracies around NASA leader Raila Odinga's oath.

He accused Mr. Ndii of opposing the swearing-in fete and threatening to walk out if it was conducted. “Ndii opposed the swearing-in and threatened to lead a walkout from Nasa of Kalonzo (Musyoka) et al. Ndii shouted at me and made the threats in person in my house,” wrote Miguna.

See Also: NASA CEO Norman Magaya is actively working for Jubilee- Miguna reveals how

For Magaya, Miguna accused the CEO of taking a KSs. 30 million to withdraw a petition against Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko. “Norman Magaya is actively working for Jubilee. He took Kshs. 30m to withdraw the petition against Sonko in retaliation for his failed nomination to IELA,” he continued.

The fiery lawyer was deported on February 6 in connection with Raila’s swearing-in on January 30.

See Also: Miguna Miguna set to announce his return date from Canada

