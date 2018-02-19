+ Post your Story

Politics
NASA CEO Norman Magaya is actively working for Jubilee- Miguna reveals how
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 19, 2018 at 11:14 EAT
Miguna takes on Magaya, Ndii
SUMMARY
  • Miguna Miguna has stirred up the NASA coalition after allegations to David Ndii and Norman Magaya
  • According to Miguna, the two want to sabotage NRMKe after their schemes flopped

Self-declared National Resistance Movement Kenya (NRMKe) General Miguna Miguna has come out accusing National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist David Ndii and CEO Norman Magaya of secreting working with Jubilee.

In a statement shared on his social media accounts, the popular opposition lawyer says he has reliable information that both Magaya and Ndii are trying to cripple the activities of the NRMKe. He further stated that they are being used by the Jubilee, the ruling party to scuttle the Opposition, a matter that is likely to intensify the conspiracies around NASA leader Raila Odinga's oath.

Miguna was recently deported to Toronto, Canada in connection to Raila’s swearing-in on January 30 says that the duo is working to sabotage his resistance movement over which he has declared himself the general.

He accused Mr. Ndii of opposing the swearing-in fete and threatening to walk out if it was conducted. “Ndii opposed the swearing-in and threatened to lead a walkout from Nasa of Kalonzo (Musyoka) et al. Ndii shouted at me and made the threats in person in my house,” wrote Miguna.

For Magaya, Miguna accused the CEO of taking a KSs. 30 million to withdraw a petition against Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko. “Norman Magaya is actively working for Jubilee. He took Kshs. 30m to withdraw the petition against Sonko in retaliation for his failed nomination to IELA,” he continued.

The former Nairobi County gubernatorial candidate then said the two had taken a back seat during the fight against his deportation. He said that none of them made an effort to reach out to him despite having his Kenyan and Canadian numbers.

 “I’ve keenly watched videos and read media reports of the campaign for my release and I have noted, with interest, your singular silence about me. Neither of you mentioned my name during the numerous press conferences you have called and statements you have read,” he accused.

Miguna Miguna
Norman Magaya
David Ndii
NRM
