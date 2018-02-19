senator-bashed-for-flying-to-launch-mud-walled-classroom

SUMMARY A Senator has been trolled on social media for allegedly flying to his area to launch the construction of a mud-walled class

The Senator is said to have spent around Sh200, 000 to get to the venue

A top-flying Jubilee Senator is the talk of the country after his photograph emerged online showing how he allegedly used about Sh200, 000 to fly to one of his home county schools to help put a mud-walled classroom.

The decision by the Senator’s communication team to up his photograph online earned him ridicules over his decision to “spend so much in helping so little". ​

The Senator was captured with his trousers rolled up while helping to prepare mud to put up the classroom wall.

The Senator’s love for flying choppers is not new that at one point he and other top Jubilee leaders were labeled “Sky Team”.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​