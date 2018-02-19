+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Senator bashed for flying to launch mud-walled classroom
By The Grapevine | Updated Feb 19, 2018 at 07:49 EAT
senator-bashed-for-flying-to-launch-mud-walled-classroom
He allegedly used a chopper [COURTESY]
SUMMARY
  • A Senator has been trolled on social media for allegedly flying to his area to launch the construction of a mud-walled class
  • The Senator is said to have spent around Sh200, 000 to get to the venue

A top-flying Jubilee Senator is the talk of the country after his photograph emerged online showing how he allegedly used about Sh200, 000 to fly to one of his home county schools to help put a mud-walled classroom.

The decision by the Senator’s communication team to up his photograph online earned him ridicules over his decision to “spend so much in helping so little".

The Senator was captured with his trousers rolled up while helping to prepare mud to put up the classroom wall.

See Also: Family cries foul after student's body is recovered hours after swimming competition

The Senator’s love for flying choppers is not new that at one point he and other top Jubilee leaders were labeled “Sky Team”.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



MP
Mud-walled classrooms
Chopper
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
diamond-s-move-after-zari-dumped-him

Entertainment

Diamond’s move after Zari dumped him

By Fay Ngina | Fri 16 Feb 2018 09:01am

trouble-for-mp-after-lover-threatens-to-go-public-with-the-affair

News

Trouble for MP after lover threatens to go public with the affair

By Grapevine | Fri 16 Feb 2018 08:14am

mps-plan-to-ditch-party-allied-to-nasa-coalition

Politics

MPs' plan to ditch party allied to NASA coalition

By Grapevine | Fri 16 Feb 2018 08:04am

More From This Author
family-cries-foul-after-student-s-body-is-recovered-hours-after-swimming-competition

News

Family cries foul after student's body is recovered hours after swimming competition

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 19 Feb 2018 09:03am

senator-bashed-for-flying-to-launch-mud-walled-classroom

News

Senator bashed for flying to launch mud-walled classroom

By The Grapevine | Mon 19 Feb 2018 07:49am

mp-in-love-triangle-with-married-lover-embarrasses-family

News

MP in love triangle with married lover embarrasses family

By The Grapevine | Mon 19 Feb 2018 07:40am

Popular Stories
mp-in-love-triangle-with-married-lover-embarrasses-family

News

MP in love triangle with married lover embarrasses family

By | Mon 19 Feb 2018 07:40am

senator-bashed-for-flying-to-launch-mud-walled-classroom

News

Senator bashed for flying to launch mud-walled classroom

By | Mon 19 Feb 2018 07:49am

nrmke-general-miguna-miguna-exposes-nasa-s-norman-magaya-and-david-ndii-in-revealing-statement

News

NRMKe General Miguna Miguna exposes NASA's Norman Magaya and David Ndii in revealing statement

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 07:05pm

former-adviser-disagrees-with-president-uhuru-sends-word-of-caution

News

Former adviser disagrees with President Uhuru, sends word of caution

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 02:21pm

stop-holding-kenyans-at-ransom-nasa-mp-tells-raila

Politics

Stop holding Kenyans at ransom, NASA MP tells Raila

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 03:08pm

eight-ways-women-satisfy-themselves-in-absence-of-their-partners

Lifestyle

Eight ways women satisfy themselves in absence of their partners

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 03:25pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Whitney Watanabe

Whitney Watanabe

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi