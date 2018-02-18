nrm-general-miguna-miguna-exposes-nasa-s-norman-magaya-and-david-ndii-in-revealing-statement

SUMMARY Self-declared National Resistance Movement Kenya(NRMKe) General who is also a former Nairobi County gubernatorial aspirant has lashed out at National Super Alliance (NASA) CEO Norman Magaya and NASA strategist David Ndii for allegedly meddling up with the Movement without informing him

In a statement shared on his social media accounts, Miguna who was deported to Canada a week ago condemned the two leaders for talking for NRMKe, a movement he claims they are not part of. “First, I take issue with the fact that you purported to speak on behalf of the NRMKe, a movement you have not been part of,” read part of the Sunday, February 8 post. ​

He further accused them of taking the back seat during the ongoing proceedings of his deportation.

“I’ve keenly watched videos and read media reports of the campaign for my release and I have noted, with interest, your singular silence about me. Neither of you mentioned my name during the numerous press conferences you have called and statements you have read,” he accused.

According to the General, both leaders would have contacted them if they so wished as they have his number but chose not to.

“You both know my local and Canadian numbers including my WhatsApp number. In fact, neither of you have called or texted me to show solidarity since I was released and forcefully removed from Kenya,” Miguna continued.

In the statement, Miguna said the two had released purported NRMKe constitution and president’s council which he has no idea about.

He reminded David Ndii of how he leads the People’s Assembly process without inviting the General into any of the meetings reminding him to stick to his lanes.

“David, you have been leading the People’s Assembly process. You have never invited me to any of your events. You have never informed me about any of your events. And I have never interfered with that process. Let’s respect our respective jurisdictional mandates,” he advised.

Miguna then proceeded to expose Mr Magaya as a Jubilee Party sympathizer who worked with Nairobi county Governor Mike Sonko in an attempt to revenge against Raila.

“Please Note: Norman Magaya is actively working for Jubilee. He took Kshs. 30m to withdraw the petition against Sonko in retaliation for his failed nomination to IELA. He had vowed to “revenge against Raila” after that,” Miguna concluded.





