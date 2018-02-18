+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Kisii leaders' stern warning to Jubilee Sec Gen Raphael Tuju
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 18, 2018 at 18:47 EAT
kisii-leaders-stern-warning-to-jubilee-sec-gen-raphael-tuju
Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju
SUMMARY
  • ‘Friends of the Judiciary (FOJ) have asked Sec Gen Raphael Tuju to apologise after sending a letter to CJ David Maraga
  • The group has also asked President Uhuru to denounce himself from the letter

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati on Sunday, February 18 led a group dubbed ‘Friends of the Judiciary (FOJ) in demanding an apology to Chief Justice David Maraga from Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju. This follows a protest letter that Tuju sent to Maraga on February 4 accusing him of bias, double standards, impunity and poor leadership.

As reported by Citizen News, the group demanded that Tuju apologises as soon as he can rebuking attacks on the Judiciary by State officers and the political class. Acts like these they said, undermine the independence of the court. The Kisii members group also threatened to take action upon Tuju if he did not heed their plea.

 “We demand a formal apology done to CJ Maraga by Raphael Tuju. If he won’t do that in the shortest period possible, he should be assured of reaction from the Gusii community,” read part of the statement.

The group of Kisii leaders further condemned President Uhuru for remaining mum on the incident. They now want the President to denounce the letter or he will be held accountable.

“If Uhuru Kenyatta does not denounce the letter himself, then as the FOJ we shall hold him personally accountable, for this misadvised affront on the independence of the Judiciary,” they warned.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Raphael Tuju. Chief Justice David Maraga
Letter
Judicary
Friends of the Judiciary
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
More From This Author
nrmke-general-miguna-miguna-exposes-nasa-s-norman-magaya-and-david-ndii-in-revealing-statement

News

NRMKe General Miguna Miguna exposes NASA's Norman Magaya and David Ndii in revealing statement

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 18 Feb 2018 07:05pm

kisii-leaders-stern-warning-to-jubilee-sec-gen-raphael-tuju

Politics

Kisii leaders' stern warning to Jubilee Sec Gen Raphael Tuju

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 18 Feb 2018 06:47pm

eight-ways-women-satisfy-themselves-in-absence-of-their-partners

Lifestyle

Eight ways women satisfy themselves in absence of their partners

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 18 Feb 2018 03:25pm

Popular Stories
nrmke-general-miguna-miguna-exposes-nasa-s-norman-magaya-and-david-ndii-in-revealing-statement

News

NRMKe General Miguna Miguna exposes NASA's Norman Magaya and David Ndii in revealing statement

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 07:05pm

eight-ways-women-satisfy-themselves-in-absence-of-their-partners

Lifestyle

Eight ways women satisfy themselves in absence of their partners

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 03:25pm

stop-holding-kenyans-at-ransom-nasa-mp-tells-raila

Politics

Stop holding Kenyans at ransom, NASA MP tells Raila

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 03:08pm

kisii-leaders-stern-warning-to-jubilee-sec-gen-raphael-tuju

Politics

Kisii leaders' stern warning to Jubilee Sec Gen Raphael Tuju

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 06:47pm

20-things-that-women-do-during-sex-that-men-absolutely-hate

Lifestyle

20 things that women do during sex that men absolutely hate

By | Sat 17 Feb 2018 10:57am

former-adviser-disagrees-with-president-uhuru-sends-word-of-caution

News

Former adviser disagrees with President Uhuru, sends word of caution

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 02:21pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Whitney Watanabe

Whitney Watanabe

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi