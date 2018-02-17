Social media ‘on fire’ after the arrest of Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter

SUMMARY Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter was arrested for allegedly forging CBK treasury bills The MP Alfred Keter could lose his seat if found guilty

Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter was arrested on Friday, February 16 for allegedly falsifying Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) treasury bills worth Sh633 million.

Madat Chafur and Arthur Sakwa, directors of Desai Industries were also arrested together with the MP by Anti –Banking fraud detectives. ​

The three, who were taken to CID headquarters for interrogation were arrested as they waited to meet Patrick Njoroge, the director of CBK.





As the story unfolds, Kenyans have taken to social media to react to Keter’s arrest, most not pleased:

Here is a sample of reactions from social media:





Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter was at CBK only to throw around his weight and provide political cover. Methinks the Asian guy is the real fraudster and Keter was just to get a cut after the deal. That's how things like these go. In any event, siku za mwizi...— Blessed????????Kenya (@upuzi_wacha) February 17, 2018

NANDI HILLS MP AlFRED KETER this is all about 2022 politics nothing else— Eliud Barngetuny (@Elikibet41) February 17, 2018

"Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter"my message to @DpRuto is free Keter...if it takes central bank 28 yrs to realise a fraud..why are we not a shithole country— ERICK K NGETICH (@rickosan91) February 17, 2018

you were accusing jubilee of tolerating corruption till we arrested our own Nandi Hills Mp Alfred Keter for fraud...— Poseocuta Denis???? The#ShitHole Dweller (@ProseocutaDenis) February 17, 2018

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter is one of the few sober leaders in Jubilee party.

He'll sooner emerge stronger than before— Eric Mose (@ItsMose) February 17, 2018

"Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter" is proof that our MP's lavish lifestyles is beyond their means, they must do dodgy Business to survive— J masibili (@MasibiliJames) February 17, 2018

Nandi hills MP alfred keter tried to bite the hand that feeds him sasa kimeumana!!— Michael_nyalle (@MichaelNyalle) February 17, 2018

And the government should move with the same speed and arrest it's MP's involved in sugar smuggling through the Somali border. "Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter"— J masibili (@MasibiliJames) February 17, 2018

WAMEANZA KUKULANA



Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has been arrested. Mr. Keter is alleged to have forged treasury bill document worth Ksh633M.



Was he alone in this, or because of his hard stand on parliamentary committee appointments? Did he rattle Uhuru Kenyatta ....— Hon Gideon Moi (@moi_hon) February 17, 2018

So you think he should walk away scot free? NANDI HILLS MP Alfred Keter must carry his own cross. The law is not a respecter of "chicken" thieves! https://t.co/3VyOpOJfYq— Kilonzo Mulinge (@Naitwabenedict) February 17, 2018

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter on this issue of keter let's not take sides ati waigurus case was bigger y not arrest her. A thief is a thief let him b arrested as for the other shit well we will soon sort her out "we will revisit"— Zceth (@Zceth) February 17, 2018

