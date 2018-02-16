diamond-s-move-after-zari-dumped-him

SUMMARY Zari Hassan took the internet by a storm after on Valentine's Day announcing that she was dumping her husband Diamond Platnumz

She made it clear that she was leaving Diamond due to his constant cheating

On Wednesday 14 February, Zari Hassan took social media users and her fans by a storm after announcing that she was dumping her husband Diamond Platnumz.



In a post on Instagram, the mother of five made it clear that she was leaving Diamond due to his constant cheating. ​

“Understand that this is very difficult for me to do. There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised. We are separating as partners but not as parents. This doesn’t reduce me as a self-made individual, and as a caring mother, and the boss lady you have all come to know. I will continue to build as a mogul, I will inspire the world of women to become boss ladies too. I will teach my four sons to always respect women, and teach my daughter what self-respect means. Unlike many, I’ve been in the entertainment industry for 12 years, and through all my challenges I came out a victor because I am a winner, and so are all of you Zari supporters. HAPPY VALENTINE’S” read the post by Zari.

Sources say that Diamond did not the slightest clue that Zari was going to end their relationship.

According to Nairobi News, the Tanzanian singer is said to have sent his manager to Johannesburg, where Zari resides, on Thursday morning so that he (the manager) can ‘take care of the situation’.



