News
Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife after High Court revoked his deportation
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 15, 2018 at 14:42 EAT
Miguna aks President Uhuru to deport wife
SUMMARY
  • Miguna Miguna has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to deport his wife after Justice Luka Kimaru ruled that his deportation to Canada was illegal
  • Miguna said that the first lady is a duo citizen of German and Kenya and thas is why President Uhuru should deport her

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to deport his wife Margaret Kenyatta and his cousin Annah Nyokabi before he touches him.

Miguna said that the first lady is a duo citizen of German and Kenya and thas is why President Uhuru should deport her.

Miguna’s remarks come hours after Justice Luka Kimaru ruled that the NRM General’s deportation by the government to Canada was illegal.

See Also: Kenyan jokes reach a new high after court revokes Miguna Miguna’s deportation

“The DESPOT @UKenyatta should begin by deporting his wife MARGARET KENYATTA a dual citizen of Germany & Kenya & his cousin ANNAH NYOKABI GATHECHA former KIAMBU WOMEN REP who is a DUAL CITIZEN of Canada & Kenya before he touches MigunaMiguna,” Miguna posted on his twitter handle.

The DESPOT @UKenyatta should begin by deporting his wife MARGARET KENYATTA a dual citizen of Germany & Kenya & his cousin ANNAH NYOKABI GATHECHA former KIAMBU WOMEN REP who is a DUAL CITIZEN of Canada & Kenya before he touches #MigunaMiguna. @RailaOdinga @citizentvkenya— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 15, 2018

Judge Kimaru ordered the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa to surrender NRM leader's passport within seven days.

See Also: Kenyans react after Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife

However, the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government has responded that Miguna’s deportation was procedural and done lawfully.

“In as much the government respects the court’s decision; the Government still hold its earlier stated view that the deportation Mr. Miguna Miguna was procedural and done in accordance with the law,” read part of the statement released by Eng Karanja Kibicho, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Interior.

The statement further read that the ruling made by Justice Kimaru directing to the Director of Immigration Services to surrender Miguna’s passport within seven days is not in the best interest of the country.

See Also: Government responds after High Court rules Miguna’s deportation illegal

“We believe that the ruling by Justice Luka Kimaru which further directs the Director of Immigration Services to surrender Mr. Miguna’s illegally acquired Kenyan passport to the court within seven days is not in the best interest of the country,” read the statement.

