mixed-reactions-after-high-court-declares-miguna-s-deportation-null-and-void

There are mixed reactions on social media after High Court Judge Luka Kimaru declared self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna's deportation illegal.



Judge Kimaru has ordered the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa to surrender NRM leader's passport within seven days. ​

On Tuesday, February 7, the Government denounced Miguna Miguna’s citizenship and deported him to Canada terming his presence in Kenya as ‘contrary to national interest’.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti confirmed that he was arrested in connection with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ which took place at Uhuru Park on January 30.

Here's what Kenyans on social media are saying;

Is Justice Kimaru administering justice or just flexing his muscles ?

Why is he sounding political ?

Is he bowing to political pressure ?#MigunaMiguna 's deportation declared null and void..!

No Justice Kimaru is not a hero but does what is best by reinstating Miguna Miguna's citizenship which was revoked by lesser men feeling intimidated.

VIVA....— IG; OrengeNyabuto (@OrengeNyabuto) February 15, 2018

The NRM General is back, Justice Kimaru revokes illegal 'deportation' of General @MigunaMiguna orders Govt to surrender his Kenyan Passport to the High Court. @kipruto_samoei9 @ObieMutai— Eliud KOSKEY (@RoyKoskey) February 15, 2018

Justice Kimaru has once again shown that the DEMAGOGUES must fall soon! These despots think they are above the law. The struggle is still on course. @MigunaMiguna must come back! We will go to the Airport and welcome him back as the NRM General. See Also: Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife after High Court revoked his deportation February 15, 2018

Justice Kimaru is a Rising star within the Judiciary Independent and Fearless.— Ronald Kamanza???????? (@RonaldKamanza) February 15, 2018

Justice Kimaru is now a darling to the NASA brigade. The day he makes a ruling against them, he'll suddenly turn into a Kikuyu uthamaki goon.— suleman wanjiku (@sulemanwanjiku) February 15, 2018

The despots are out way... Gudos "Justice Kimaru" NRM General is back. Your is legal a kenyan miguna @MigunaMiguna @kipruto_samoei9— Eliud KOSKEY (@RoyKoskey) February 15, 2018

The government should ignore this order. Kama mbaya ni mbaya. the safety and wellbeing of 47m Kenya is more importance "Justice Kimaru"— Mkenya Daima (@MkenyaDaiima) February 15, 2018

It was my pleasure to appear as Co-Counsel for Miguna Miguna & to witness Justice Kimaru read a Solid Judgment restating the need to Uphold the Constitution & respect Judicial Edicts!— Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) February 15, 2018

Justice Kimaru must be careful going forwad, mean while General Miguna is coming back to start from where he stopped— The General (@OtienoMfalme) February 15, 2018

The Miguna Miguna saga will generate a legal crisis.If the govt ignore court order the country will plunged into lawlessness.

We hope the general will be back to rant and rave.— Keith Peters (@keyym) February 15, 2018

