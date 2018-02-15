+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Mixed reactions after High Court declares Miguna’s deportation null and void
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 15, 2018 at 11:51 EAT
mixed-reactions-after-high-court-declares-miguna-s-deportation-null-and-void
Miguna Miguna while in Kajiado Court
SUMMARY
  • There are mixed reactions on social media after High Court declared Miguna Miguna's deportation illegal
  • Judge Kimaru has ordered the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa to surrender NRM leader's passport within seven days

There are mixed reactions on social media after High Court Judge Luka Kimaru declared self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna's deportation illegal.

Judge Kimaru has ordered the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa to surrender NRM leader's passport within seven days.

On Tuesday, February 7, the Government denounced Miguna Miguna’s citizenship and deported him to Canada terming his presence in Kenya as ‘contrary to national interest’.

See Also: Kenyan jokes reach a new high after court revokes Miguna Miguna’s deportation

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti confirmed that he was arrested in connection with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ which took place at Uhuru Park on January 30.

Here's what Kenyans on social media are saying;

.
Is Justice Kimaru administering justice or just flexing his muscles ?
Why is he sounding political ?
Is he bowing to political pressure ?#MigunaMiguna 's deportation declared null and void..!
Govt given 7days to.....????

See Also: Kenyans react after Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife
— Arthur Mbugwa (@2003ArthurM) February 15, 2018

No Justice Kimaru is not a hero but does what is best by reinstating Miguna Miguna's citizenship which was revoked by lesser men feeling intimidated.
VIVA....— IG; OrengeNyabuto (@OrengeNyabuto) February 15, 2018

The NRM General is back, Justice Kimaru revokes illegal 'deportation' of General @MigunaMiguna orders Govt to surrender his Kenyan Passport to the High Court. @kipruto_samoei9 @ObieMutai— Eliud KOSKEY (@RoyKoskey) February 15, 2018

Justice Kimaru has once again shown that the DEMAGOGUES must fall soon! These despots think they are above the law. The struggle is still on course. @MigunaMiguna must come back! We will go to the Airport and welcome him back as the NRM General.

See Also: Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife after High Court revoked his deportation
— Mheshimiwa™ (@Kelvin_Mongare) February 15, 2018

Justice Kimaru is a Rising star within the Judiciary Independent and Fearless.— Ronald Kamanza???????? (@RonaldKamanza) February 15, 2018

Justice Kimaru is now a darling to the NASA brigade. The day he makes a ruling against them, he'll suddenly turn into a Kikuyu uthamaki goon.— suleman wanjiku (@sulemanwanjiku) February 15, 2018

The despots are out way... Gudos "Justice Kimaru" NRM General is back. Your is legal a kenyan miguna @MigunaMiguna @kipruto_samoei9— Eliud KOSKEY (@RoyKoskey) February 15, 2018

The government should ignore this order. Kama mbaya ni mbaya. the safety and wellbeing of 47m Kenya is more importance "Justice Kimaru"— Mkenya Daima (@MkenyaDaiima) February 15, 2018

It was my pleasure to appear as Co-Counsel for Miguna Miguna & to witness Justice Kimaru read a Solid Judgment restating the need to Uphold the Constitution & respect Judicial Edicts!— Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) February 15, 2018

Justice Kimaru must be careful going forwad, mean while General Miguna is coming back to start from where he stopped— The General (@OtienoMfalme) February 15, 2018

The Miguna Miguna saga will generate a legal crisis.If the govt ignore court order the country will plunged into lawlessness.
We hope the general will be back to rant and rave.— Keith Peters (@keyym) February 15, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



High Court
Miguna Miguna
Judge Luka Kimaru
deportation
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
government-responds-after-high-court-rules-miguna-s-deportation-illegal

News

Government responds after High Court rules Miguna’s deportation illegal

By Fay Ngina | Thu 15 Feb 2018 02:17pm

high-court-declares-miguna-s-deportation-illegal

News

High Court declares Miguna’s deportation illegal

By Fay Ngina | Thu 15 Feb 2018 11:38am

i-don-t-have-to-be-physically-in-nairobi-to-fight-the-despots-miguna-s-valentine-s-message

Politics

‘I don’t have to be physically in Nairobi to fight the despots’ – Miguna’s Valentine’s message

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 15 Feb 2018 11:10am

More From This Author
kenyans-react-after-miguna-asks-uhuru-to-deport-his-wife

News

Kenyans react after Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife

By Fay Ngina | Thu 15 Feb 2018 03:04pm

miguna-asks-uhuru-to-deport-his-wife-after-high-court-revoked-his-deportation

News

Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife after High Court revoked his deportation

By Fay Ngina | Thu 15 Feb 2018 02:42pm

government-responds-after-high-court-rules-miguna-s-deportation-illegal

News

Government responds after High Court rules Miguna’s deportation illegal

By Fay Ngina | Thu 15 Feb 2018 02:17pm

Popular Stories
government-responds-after-high-court-rules-miguna-s-deportation-illegal

News

Government responds after High Court rules Miguna’s deportation illegal

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 02:17pm

miguna-asks-uhuru-to-deport-his-wife-after-high-court-revoked-his-deportation

News

Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife after High Court revoked his deportation

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 02:42pm

kenyan-jokes-reach-a-new-high-after-court-revokes-miguna-miguna-s-deportation

Politics

Kenyan jokes reach a new high after court revokes Miguna Miguna’s deportation

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 03:05pm

what-you-need-to-know-about-self-pleasuring-and-samantha-the-sex-doll

Lifestyle

What you need to know about 'self-pleasuring' and Samantha the sex doll

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 01:01pm

kenyans-react-after-miguna-asks-uhuru-to-deport-his-wife

News

Kenyans react after Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 03:04pm

man-replacing-polycarp-igathe-causes-stir-among-mcas

News

Man ‘replacing’ Polycarp Igathe causes stir among MCAs

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:05am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Rodgers Omondi

Rodgers Omondi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi