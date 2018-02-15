REACTIONS: Kenyans follow news of Jacob Zuma's resignation with keen political interest

SUMMARY South Africa's President has stepped down after intense pressure from the ANC Kenyans have been following the events in SA and reacted to Zuma's resignation on social media

South Africa’s embattled 75-year-old President Jacob Zuma has resigned after extreme pressure from his party, the African National Congress (ANC).

Zuma, in a statement that was televised, said that he never agreed with ANC’s decision to oust him as President and quit. ​

The party has threatened Zuma that he would face a vote of no confidence if he didn’t quit, prompting him to make the decision to step down.

See Also: Jacob Zuma moment of reckoning is nigh





He has been president since 2009 and is marred by corruption allegations.

In his resignation speech, Zuma said that he didn’t want the party to be divided in his name and even though he has resigned, he will still continue to serve the people of South Africa.

“No life should be lost in my name and also the ANC should never be divided in my name. I have therefore come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect," said Zuma as quoted on BBC News.

Kenyans were not left out in reacting to Zuma’s resignation and even though most were not sure whether to be happy or sad for South Africa, some had opinions which cut across.

See Also: Jose Mourinho will not be happy about what Rooney has said will happen to Man United next season

Here is a sample of the reactions:





Ex-President Jacob Zuma sometime said “I want the people of South Africa to treat me the same way they treated Nelson Mandela". Julius Malema, the opposition leader, immediately responded "What a great idea. Let's start with the 27 years in prison". ????????????— IG- fagbofrank (@FrankFagbo) February 15, 2018

Jacob Zuma might have resigned but we are still in service— Service Boy Lagos (@servicebouy) February 15, 2018

Hi! Have you seen Jacob Zuma's signed resignation letter or you rely on his verbal statement. I know he like tricks he might come back to do "#BrianMolefe" on us.— Zimerian Mokholoane (@Zimerian) February 15, 2018

I've had more bowel movements today alone than Jacob Zuma cabinet shuffles throughout his entire presidency.— Nom De Plume (@iAmKameel) February 15, 2018

Jacob Zuma has quit as President of South Africa, finally succumbing to a slew of corruption scandals... Now we can lease one of our presidents since in Kenya we already have two of them.— Alstar (@jeffjinakubwa) February 15, 2018

Jacob Zuma will forever be remembered in my heart for that his famous in the "Benningin video "????????????????#ZumaResigns— Osirmah (@osirmah) February 15, 2018

Jacob Zuma was like Bin

, he stored all the rubbish from opposition party in him & moved on .I cannot say the same for Cyril Ramaposa .Politics needs the strong at heart & Zuma was a strong one— ACF Exotic furniture (@LINDANI80558797) February 15, 2018

My South African colleague at work is taking us for dinner tomorrow night. All thanks to Jacob Zuma having common sense for once.— ???????? (@biyno) February 15, 2018

President Jacob Zuma decided to break up with South Africa on a Valentine’s day!



South Africa is now officially single.— SIMBAEDWIN ECONOMIST (@lusimba4451) February 15, 2018

Will the new President of South Africa have the courage to prosecute Jacob Zuma for the alleged corruption?Only time will tell. #ZumaExit— ngugi wa chege (@ngugiwachege) February 15, 2018

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​