PHOTOS: Man blows away couples in the CBD by playing love songs with his saxophone on Valentine’s Day
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 15, 2018 at 09:25 EAT
He plays love songs in the CBD
SUMMARY

Kenya joined the rest of the world in marking Valentine's Day

A student took the opportunity to showcase his saxophone skills in Nairobi's CBD

A fourth-year Music student at Kenyatta University decided to exercise his talent in the Capital’s Central Business District on Valentine’s Day, playing love songs for passing couples with his saxophone.

Kenyans joined the rest of the world in celebrating Valentine’s, with most going great lengths ti strongly impress their suitors.

Donning a neat navy blue suit, you could have easily mistaken the student for a businessman were it not Valentine’s Day.

With composure, he passionately played his love songs along Muindi Mbingu Street, attracting a fair amount of couples, who were impressed by his saxophone skills and also his character.

Here are photos of Bichanga Nyandieka, the fourth-year student who took Valentine’s Day celebrations to a whole new level: 








Photos: ELVIS OGINA/Standard




valentine's day
valentine's
saxophone
