I will hit Kalonzo on the head with the Bible if he is not sworn-in, says Muthama

SUMMARY Johnstone Muthama said that he will hit Kalonzo Musyoka on the head with a Bible if he does not get sworn-in

He said that Kalonzo had been put under house arrest the day of the swearing-in (January 30)

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama said that he will hit Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on the head with a Bible if he does not get sworn-in.



“I swear to God if Kalonzo does not get sworn-in, I will hit him on the head with the Bible,” said Muthama. ​

Speaking during a burial in Kitui, Muthama said that Kalonzo had been put under house arrest the day of the swearing-in (January 30). He said that he went to get him but unfortunately, he was locked in as well.

I actually went to get him and I was locked in as well, but we will ensure he is sworn-in as the deputy president,” he continued.

Kalonzo Musyoka became the main topic after he skipped the much anticipated swearing-in ceremony.

On Tuesday 13 February, Kalonzo dismissed reports that he will be sworn-in on 28 this month. He said that they will reveal the date of the oath soon.

“I’ve seen the headline in the Star (newspaper) that I will be sworn on 28th… That’s news to me, this time we are very careful about the dates we give so that we are clear on which way we are going. In good and due time, we will bring to the notice of our people on the date,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper leader also said that he is ready to support National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga should he take another stab at the presidency in 2022.

“I stood with Raila in 2013, stood by him in 2017 and I will still support him if need be. I am not a selfish leader. Raila and I are twins and whoever thinks they will cause disunity in NASA should think again,” said the Wiper leader.

