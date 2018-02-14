+ Post your Story

Politics
MPs claim Sh1.5 billion meant for bursary missing
By Grapevine | Updated Feb 14, 2018 at 08:59 EAT
Kenya MPs in Parliament
SUMMARY

Some members of parliament have raised questions over a missing Sh1.5 billion meant for bursaries

The legislators said the money released by the ministry was enough enough 

MPs are questioning where more than Sh1.5 billion bursary funds disappeared to.

Some MPs yesterday whispered that they had listed names of schools where a total of Sh12 million Constituency Development Fund (CDF) was to be channeled to support schools.

The amount was arrived at after the MPs had a meeting with a Ministry and agreed the money be released to support education programs.

But the legislators were surprised when only Sh7 million was released to the schools. They are now questioning where the Sh5 million was channeled.

The 290 elected MPs are yet to be informed why only Sh7 million was channeled and why the balance has not been accounted for.

