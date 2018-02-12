+ Post your Story

Mixed reactions after NTV's Larry Madowo quits writing
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 12, 2018 at 15:50 EAT
Larry Madowo [ File image]
SUMMARY
  • Larry Madowo finally quits writing for the Daily Nation front row column
  • This comes after the paper refused to print his article 
  • His move triggered reactions from Kenyans on Twitter

Kenyans on Twitter took the news of NTV’s Larry Madowo’s exit with mixed reactions. Larry, who has written for one of Daily Nation’s column for over four years notified the public of his exit from his Twitter handle on Monday, February 12.

This recent development stems from the killing of a piece for the column that was titled ‘Why it is perilous to be a journalist in Kenya’ by the paper.

On Thursday, I terminated my contract to write the #FrontRow column in the @dailynation. It was an honour & I'm grateful to the paper for the page since August 2014.

Read my most recent writing: on @cnni https://t.co/X5eedjtFcz & in the @washingtonpost https://t.co/XiSZKBkFrV

— Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) February 12, 2018

Larry’s tweets received a massive response, in support, against and plain hilarious. Here are some of the responses;

Keep going @LarryMadowo I'm proud of you! Stand for what is right!— Sarah (@sarahambitious1) February 12, 2018

Too much ego and pride along with a constant craving for fame via social media. We don’t care if you write or don't write for @dailynation Many terminate far lucrative contracts and keep it to themselves. Nyenyekea babaaa

— Mckenzie (@MYKGITHUKA) February 12, 2018

How I loved reading that column. Thanks for the great information shared.— Joan Agingu (@Joyousigu) February 12, 2018

Just kiss NMG goodbye or wait to be show the door. Your services are no longer needed there.— kipkoech mitei Rober (@MiteiRober) February 12, 2018

Do you really understand what PR means, you are trolling Daily Nation, a publication owned by the same owner who pays your NTV salary. I can't see you going far, politics is a dirty game, ask Hussein how he does journalism so well without taking sides or join NRM. PERIOD.

— Sir. John (@Johnkaranja254) February 12, 2018

Do you really understand what PR means, you are trolling Daily Nation, a publication owned by the same owner who pays your NTV salary. I can't see you going far, politics is a dirty game, ask Hussein how he does journalism so well without taking sides or join NRM. PERIOD.— Sir. John (@Johnkaranja254) February 12, 2018

One would have expected you to terminate your contract with NMG entirely including your employment.Or you are still waiting for the contract with CNN.I wish you all the best!— Let’s talk (@ole_tipis) February 12, 2018


Larry Madowo
Nation Media
Daily Nation
