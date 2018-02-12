+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Kenyans react after Babu Owino clears air on ‘Marehemu Matiangi’ remarks
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 12, 2018 at 13:16 EAT
kenyans-react-after-babu-owino-clears-air-on-marehemu-matiangi-remarks
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino
SUMMARY
  • Babu Owino finally cleared the air on the ‘marehemu Matiangi’ remarks
  • The legislator made the remarks speaking at a NASA rally in Baba Dogo

Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino evoked reactions on social media after saying that he did not refer to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on the ‘marehemu Matiangi’ remarks. 

The legislator was speaking at a National Super Alliance (NASA) rally in Baba Dogo on February 4, when he made the remarks.

Babu Owino said that he was referring to his friend, Josephat Matiangi, who died and resurrected a day later.

See Also: UGLY: Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Babu Owino rip each other apart on social media

“Matiangi is saying clearly that I abused him, and abuse is not a criminal offense but a civil matter. Why can’t he file a civil matter? And after all, if I said ‘Marehemu Matiangi’, why is he saying that he is the one? How many Matiangi’s have died? I had a friend called Matiangi who passed away so many years ago,” said the legislator.

He even took to his Facebook page hours later to clear the air that he was not referring to CS Fred Matiangi.

“I was not referring to Fred Matiang'i of jubilee when I said 'marehemu Matiang'i'. I was talking about a friend of mine called Josephat Matiang’i from Etago, South Mugirango whose nickname is marehemu after he died and resurrected after a day,” Babu Owino posted on his Facebook page.

See Also: Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans on social media; 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Babu Owino
Fred Matiangi
marehemu Matiangi
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
why-matiangi-should-watch-out-for-babu-owino-s-request-to-raila

News

Why Matiangi should watch out for Babu Owino's request to Raila

By Fay Ngina | Mon 05 Feb 2018 01:06pm

mutahi-ngunyi-attacked-over-remarks-on-media-shutdown

News

Mutahi Ngunyi attacked over remarks on media shutdown

By Fay Ngina | Thu 01 Feb 2018 11:10am

i-will-mobilize-the-youths-to-protect-me-babu-owino-says-after-security-detail-withdrawn

News

I will mobilize the youths to protect me- Babu Owino says after security detail withdrawn

By Fay Ngina | Thu 01 Feb 2018 09:03am

More From This Author
larry-madowo-quits-writing-for-nation

News

Larry Madowo quits writing for Nation

By Fay Ngina | Mon 12 Feb 2018 03:26pm

jacob-zuma-moment-of-reckoning-is-nigh

Editors Choice

Jacob Zuma moment of reckoning is nigh

By Caroline Obuya | Mon 12 Feb 2018 01:48pm

kenyans-react-after-babu-owino-clears-air-on-marehemu-matiangi-remarks

Politics

Kenyans react after Babu Owino clears air on ‘Marehemu Matiangi’ remarks

By Fay Ngina | Mon 12 Feb 2018 01:16pm

Popular Stories
larry-madowo-quits-writing-for-nation

News

Larry Madowo quits writing for Nation

By | Mon 12 Feb 2018 03:26pm

kenyans-react-after-babu-owino-clears-air-on-marehemu-matiangi-remarks

Politics

Kenyans react after Babu Owino clears air on ‘Marehemu Matiangi’ remarks

By | Mon 12 Feb 2018 01:16pm

senator-sakaja-responds-to-djs-over-alleged-arrests

Entertainment

Senator Sakaja responds to DJs over alleged arrests

By | Mon 12 Feb 2018 01:45pm

kenya-s-top-eight-richest-pastors-and-their-net-worth

Lifestyle

Kenya's top eight richest pastors and their net worth

By | Mon 12 Feb 2018 10:51am

raila-is-too-humble-i-ll-do-better-than-him-miguna-says-days-after-deportation

Politics

Raila is too humble, I'll do better than him- Miguna says days after deportation

By | Mon 12 Feb 2018 10:45am

raila-is-a-magician-who-ran-out-of-lies-and-tricks-mutahi-ngunyi

Politics

Raila is a magician who ran out of lies and tricks- Mutahi Ngunyi

By | Mon 12 Feb 2018 11:26am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki