Kenyans react after Babu Owino clears air on ‘Marehemu Matiangi’ remarks

The legislator made the remarks speaking at a NASA rally in Baba Dogo

Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino evoked reactions on social media after saying that he did not refer to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on the ‘marehemu Matiangi’ remarks.



The legislator was speaking at a National Super Alliance (NASA) rally in Baba Dogo on February 4, when he made the remarks. ​

Babu Owino said that he was referring to his friend, Josephat Matiangi, who died and resurrected a day later.

“Matiangi is saying clearly that I abused him, and abuse is not a criminal offense but a civil matter. Why can’t he file a civil matter? And after all, if I said ‘Marehemu Matiangi’, why is he saying that he is the one? How many Matiangi’s have died? I had a friend called Matiangi who passed away so many years ago,” said the legislator.

He even took to his Facebook page hours later to clear the air that he was not referring to CS Fred Matiangi.

“I was not referring to Fred Matiang'i of jubilee when I said 'marehemu Matiang'i'. I was talking about a friend of mine called Josephat Matiang’i from Etago, South Mugirango whose nickname is marehemu after he died and resurrected after a day,” Babu Owino posted on his Facebook page.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans on social media;



