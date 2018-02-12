+ Post your Story

News
Governor is not our alumni- UoN disowns Governor's degree
By Protus Onyango | Updated Feb 12, 2018 at 08:22 EAT
Governor Ali Korane took oath in August 2017
SUMMARY
  • The University of Nairobi has said that Garissa Governor Ali Korane did not study there
  • This is after a document was circulated online purporting the Governor a Master of Business Administration degree from the university
  • Korane is said to have submitted a master's degree certificate to IEBC before elections

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has disowned a letter being circulated on social media that purports to show that Garissa Governor Ali Korane was a student there.

The institution’s administration stood by an earlier declaration that Mr. Korane did not hold a Master of Business Administration degree from the university.

Korane, who won the governor's seat on a Jubilee Party ticket, is said to have submitted a master's degree certificate to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be cleared to run in last year’s August 8 elections.

But a letter dated February 5 and signed by one JM Kuiraria on behalf of Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Students Affairs, Isaac Mbeche, disowned Korane's degree certificate.

“Our attention is drawn to a letter going around on social media platforms purported to have originated from UoN. The letter claims UoN has responded to an inquiry by Musyoka Murambi & Associates with confirmation that UoN’s master's degree certificate bearing the name Bunow Ali Korane is a forged document,” said the letter.

It further clarified that the university had never received an inquiry from the law firm as alleged and that the letter claiming to be from the institution was a forgery.

“The letter and even the language therein is not from my office. The person who signed the letter is not an employee of the university and has no authority to sign any document on my behalf,” Prof Mbeche told The Standard.

He said he had instructed the relevant authorities at the university to commence investigations into the matter.

First letter

The university's Academic Registrar, BM Waweru, confirmed that the first letter signed on his behalf by EM Mbuva disowning Korane's master's degree certificate was genuine.

The letter was written to Musyoka Murambi &Associates on January 30.

“Reference is made to your letter dated January 26, 2018, on Korane Ali Bunow. This is to state that Korane, Ali Bunow is not a graduate of Masters of Business Administration from this University of Nairobi of December 2, 2011. The copy of the certificate is not genuine and was not issued by this institution,” read the letter.

Governor Ali Korane
Garissa County
UoN
Degree
