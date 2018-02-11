Last longer in bed: How to handle a 'one-minute-man'

SUMMARY A lot of women complain that their men take a very short time to reach orgasm while having sex

Premature ejaculation can become a nightmare to any man

1. Switch positions- Keep on switching positions while having sex especially when he tries to go. The best recommended method by most experts is the girl-on-top; missionary style makes men stay in bed longer. You can also try something new and ordinary out of your sex life. New positions will distract him because his body is not anticipating.

2. Try edging- When he is about to orgasm, make him stop. Most experts say that everyone has an orgasmic point of no return but edging will train his body to delay and enable him to spend more time at the edge. The best way to know if a man is about to orgasm is when he increases him pace. ​

3. Make him ejaculate before having sex- Studies show that if a man ejaculates an hour or two before sex it will help him stay longer in bed before he orgasms. According to Jane Greer, a relationship expert, "You can build up arousal again with slow and intimate foreplay with your partner, so the guy's excitement is initially satisfied and he can better pace himself and sync up with his partner's rhythm."

4. Use the squeezing technique- Squeezing technique involves stopping a man from ejaculating by squeezing the penis muscles to cut off the flow of urine. Squeezing the penis at the base of its head also helps reduce sensation, hence slow down the process of ejaculation.

5. Distraction- When you feel like he is about to come, take his mind off. Distraction may involve withdrawing his penis during sex to prevent ejaculation. A man can also choose to distract himself by taking his mind off sex when he is about to ejaculate.

