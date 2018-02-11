kenya-s-top-eight-richest-pastors

SUMMARY There are many denominations in Kenya and hence many places of worship

Kenya allows freedom of worship to her citizens and this has led to numerous denominations in the country. These denominations have places of worship where different pastors take lead in directing worshippers to the right path. Following the rise of self-established houses of worship, many pastors have derived material wealth and have made it to the top cream of the society.

Although Kenyans do not have the privilege to know how much such pastors make, it is easy to estimate from the lives lived by their families, the posh cars they drive around and the estates they move into. ​

Having said this then, one can list among the top richest pastors in Kenya. These include;

Prophet David Owuor

This man of God commands respect wherever he goes by his large entourage that accompanies his KSh 25 million worth Mercedes s500.

Bishop Allan and Rev Kathy Kiuna

This power couple has always made news on social media platforms after awing Kenyans with pictures of their flash lifestyle. Their home in Karen makes a statement by itself without adding to the fact that the Bishop is said to be planning to purchase a private plane, for easy ministry.

Rev Teresia Wairimu

This longtime serving Woman of God is the proprietor of the billions worth sanctuary in Karen which was opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta himself alongside Reverend Reinhard Bonnke. She is also behind the Faith Evangelistic Ministries Family Church which serves many worshippers.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru

The founder of Jesus is Alive Ministries, among Nairobi’s biggest churches, falls in this list too. The former Starehe Member of Parliament gave Kenyans a peak of her worth when she planned to construct a building worth millions along Haile Selassie Avenue in the CBD.

Pastor Thomas Wahome

Although not quite popular, this man of God, the founder of Helicopter ministries makes his statement by driving a range rover sports car and living in a house worth over Sh50 million. His wealth was revealed when his wife sued him for upkeep and demanded a whooping Sh 500,000 on a monthly basis.

Pastor Victor Kanyari

Kanyari once made news over his ‘panda mbegu’ saga where he was accused of selling miracles but that did not deter his work in the ministry. He has built multi-million palace along Kangundo road and recently treated Kenyans to a picture of himself with bundles of notes.

Bishop Mark Kariuki

A televangelist who has graced Kenyan screens for a while, the General Overseer of Deliverance Church Kenya has held top church positions in the church and lives a lavish life.

Brother Kamlesh Pattni





The list would be incomplete without Pattni, who converted into Christianity from Hindu before founding a church. Brother Pattni owns a chain of airport duty-free shops and has investments in Mombasa, Nairobi and in the Maasai Mara National Park.



