OPINION: Jubilee government is Kenya's cancer

The dictionary defines cancer as “A disease caused by an uncontrolled division of abnormal cells in a part of the body.” And the same dictionary goes on to define metastatic cancer as “Cancer that has spread from the part of the body where it started (the primary site) to other parts of the body.”

Jubilee is Kenya’s metastatic cancer. Its evil tentacles have spread and as Kenyans try different ways to rid themselves of this disease they are ever so slowly exsanguinating and being smothered until there will be no fight left in them and Jubilee domination will be complete. ​

Jubilee has a stranglehold on the Kenyan masses by subjugating the judiciary, the media and all security forces in Kenya. Like cancer, Jubilee is taking over all the while slowly and surely destroying and draining its victim. As the victim (Kenya) gets weaker Jubilee (cancer) gets stronger. How do we then proceed with curing this cancer in Kenya?

Step one which is the diagnosis is complete. We have identified the disease. Unfortunately, like aggressive cancer, Jubilee is not responding to chemotherapy. I liken chemotherapy in this case to the cries of Kenyans for electoral justice and a country free of corruption.

Kenyans are crying out for a country where ethnicity does not determine your destiny. A country where children playing on a balcony are not shot to death by police officers. A country where people are not murdered because they “dare” to choose to stand up for justice. A country where citizens by birth are not abducted, held and tortured for days in undisclosed locations and then deported against their will to another nation.

A country where over 300 people are not killed by security forces and the president acts as if these lives were of little significance and therefore dispensable. A country where the Electoral Agency Manager does not go missing days before an election and is found subsequently tortured and murdered but the executive in the country acts as if his life or in this case death is of little significance. A country where electoral justice is not the punchline to a bad joke.

I could go on forever but then one would indeed need a book to tabulate Jubilee’s transgressions against the Kenyan people. So in proceeding with my analysis of jubilee as Kenya’s cancer, I have to observe that this Cancer that is Jubilee has ignored the treatment and has stubbornly not responded to chemotherapy.

It is now time for drastic measures that is a precision surgical removal of cancer.

I now speak directly to National super alliance (NASA) Coalition and National Resistance Movement (NRM): You are the surgeons and we the people of Kenya are your scalpels. We have shown you we are willing to get rid of cancer, just give us the direction and we will follow through if only to ensure that in the future our children don’t go through what we have and are still experiencing right now! We want our children to live in a Kenya free of cancer!

