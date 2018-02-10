+ Post your Story

Canada’s message to Kenya after Miguna's deportation
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 10, 2018 at 14:20 EAT
canada-s-message-to-kenya-after-miguna-s-deportation
NRM General Miguna Miguna
SUMMARY
  • Canada asked the Kenyan government to allow freedom of expression and respect court orders
  • It criticized the government for its crackdown on the Opposition and the television shutdown. 
  • The response came shortly after NRM General Miguna Miguna was deported during an ongoing TV stations shut down

The Canadian government has finally stated its stand in the current political situation of the country. In a statement issued on Global Affairs Canada website on February 7, Canada expressed concern over the recent human rights violations in Kenya, including the television shutdown. It also mentioned the unexplained crackdown on opposition leaders.

Canada spoke just a day after National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna was ejected out of Kenya in connection with stamping documents used to ‘swear in’ National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga as the people’s president at Uhuru Park on January 30.

The self-proclaimed general had been moved to different police stations despite orders by High Court judge Luka Kimaru to Inspector General of police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arraign him in court.

See Also: Miguna Miguna: The Julius Malema Of Kenya

Prior to his deportation, the Canadian government had had earlier written to the Foreign Affairs ministry expressing concern over the government’s handling of Mr. Miguna, who holds dual citizenship to both countries through the Canadian High Commission.

In the post, Canada asked the Kenyan government to uphold the Constitution and questioned the unlawful detention of opposition members without due process or access to counsel, and the shutdown of certain media outlets. It called on leaders to put their political differences apart and peacefully resolve their differences.

“The Kenyan government should allow freedom of expression and respect court orders, including those that order the release of those granted bail," read part of the statement.

See Also: Kenyatta University students pass law to accord dead comrades perfect send-off

It further stated that a free media and adherence to the rule of law are essential components of democracy.

Canada's statement to Kenya

Canada’s response came after ongoing talks in Kenya after the government shut down four television stations on January 30, following the live broadcast of the opposition’s ‘swearing-in’ ceremony. The stations have since returned on air.

See Also: Boni Khalwale cheered for his role in Miguna Miguna's deportation

