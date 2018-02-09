+ Post your Story

Wavinya’s strong response after court upheld Governor Mutua’s win
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 09, 2018 at 13:34 EAT
Court dismissed Wavinya Ndeti's petition
SUMMARY
  • Former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti responds after court upheld Governor Mutua's win
  • In a series of tweets, Wavinya urged her supporters to remain by NASA's side against electoral injustices

Former Member of Parliament for Kathiani Wavinya Ndeti’s response after Machakos High Court upheld Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s win evoked mixed emotions from followers. Led by Justice Aggrey Muchelule on Friday, February 9, the court dismissed Wavinya’s petition against Governor Mutua’s win.

Wavinya had moved to court to ask for nullification of the August 8 elections where Governor Mutua was announced the winner. She cited electoral irregularities as her main reason, accusing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of erroneously pronouncing Mutua winner.

She also said the governor, who is on his second term used county resources including vehicles and funds to campaign for his re-election, therefore, contravening laws.

See Also: ‘Yaliyondwele Sipite’ – Kenyans’ responses to Wavinya Ndeti after court upholds Alfred Mutua’s victory

The court, however, declared the activity by IEBC as was a free, fair and credible and dismissed her claims for lack of merit.


Governor Mutua celebrated his win by reading a pre-written speech amid cheers from his supporters.

See Also: 'I am ready to be the president of Kenya come 2022' - Alfred Mutua's victory speech


Wavinya, on the other hand, took to Twitter to express her disappointment. In a series of tweets, she thanked her supporters for standing by her side and called upon them to continue disregarding the results.

I thank you all for turning out in masses for the August 8th General Elections and voted for us in NASA because you believed in us.

See Also: NASA CEO engages IEBC in Twitter wars, Kenyans take sides

It shall be well..all is not lost...Thank You Lord for the Strength.— WavinyaNdeti Oduwole (@Wavinya_Ndeti) February 9, 2018

To our friends and the people of Machakos, I thank you for your support. Your vote didn't count and that's why I urge you all to join us in not recognizing the irresponsible, arrogant and disrespectful leadership of electoral thieves.

I thank you all for turning out in masses for the August 8th General Elections and voted for us in NASA because you believed in us.— WavinyaNdeti Oduwole (@Wavinya_Ndeti) February 9, 2018

I urge fellow Kenyans to sacrifice anything they can to end electoral fraud. It shouldn't be too easy to steal an election. The crisis of a rigged election should be so costly to the masters of vote theft that future candidates, conniving elections officials; think b4 doing it.

To our friends and the people of Machakos, I thank you for your support. Your vote didn't count and that's why I urge you all to join us in not recognizing the irresponsible, arrogant and disrespectful leadership of electoral thieves.— WavinyaNdeti Oduwole (@Wavinya_Ndeti) February 9, 2018

I urge fellow Kenyans to sacrifice anything they can to end electoral fraud. It shouldn't be too easy to steal an election. The crisis of a rigged election should be so costly to the masters of vote theft that future candidates, conniving elections officials; think b4 doing it.— WavinyaNdeti Oduwole (@Wavinya_Ndeti) February 9, 2018

Through patriotism and diligence, we have been able to unite the biggest and most patriotic coalition in Kenyan history; NASA. We must stand together as a coalition and look into the future with renewed optimism.

Through patriotism and diligence, we have been able to unite the biggest and most patriotic coalition in Kenyan history; NASA. We must stand together as a coalition and look into the future with renewed optimism.— WavinyaNdeti Oduwole (@Wavinya_Ndeti) February 9, 2018

Her tweets evoked reactions from both critics and supporters;

NASA is Dead..Look another way to wrestle Giant... @JubileePartyK With @WilliamsRuto you are not saved...check alternative option..— VELIX-SABAOT (@somnong_felix) February 9, 2018

In the nominations you were also accused by 'REAL' @WiperMovement stalwarts of electoral fraud. How many fingers pointed at you as you point one at others? @nduyamuthama— kenyanboi (@kenyanboi2) February 9, 2018


Wavinya Ndeti
Governor Mutua
Machakos Court
