REMEMBER HIM? Robin Van Persie scores for boyhood club 50 seconds after coming on from the bench

Former Arsenal, Manchester United and Fenerbahce striker Robin Van Persie still has his scoring boots on, as he came on from the bench to score a memorable goal after 50 seconds in Feyenoord’s 3-0 win over Groningen.

Van Persie, who won the Premier League with Man United in the 2010/13 season, returned to his boyhood club Feyernood this season since leaving in 2004. ​

The 34-year-old rifled home with 11 minutes remaining, putting reigning Eredivisie champions 3-0 up in a league match at the De Kuip Stadium on Thursday night.





A Jens Toornstra strike put Feyenoord ahead in the 53rd minute before Jeery St Juste double the champions’ lead 18 minutes from time.





The win propels Feyernood to fourth in the table, 19 points behind pacesetters PSV Eindhoven. Ajax and AZ Alkmaar are second and third with 51 and 46 points respectively.



