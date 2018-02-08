Eight crimes the government committed against me - Miguna Miguna

SUMMARY NRM self-declared General Miguna Miguna has listed crimes the government has committed against him He was deported via a KLM flight on Tuesday night after police failed to produce him in court

National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared General Miguna Miguna was on deported to Canada on Tuesday night.

Miguna was arrested in his Runda home, Nairobi on February 2, in connection to administering National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga’s oath-taking as the People’s President at Uhuru Park on January 30. ​

Speaking to a journalist after his arrest, Miguna claimed that he was taken to more than five police stations and was not given adequate food or a chance to shower during his stay in police cells.

See Also: Seven interesting things you did not know about Miguna Miguna

On Tuesday night, Miguna was rushed to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where he boarded a KLM flight destined for Amsterdam en route to Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Government confirms why it deported NRM General Miguna Miguna





He has vowed to make those responsible for his deportation pay.

“I will challenge all the illegal and unconditional actions by the despots in court starting today. I have instructed a battery of competent advocates to ensure that the ongoing rogue purveyors of impunity are brought to book. They are not above the law, even though they behave as if they are,” said Miguna as quoted in The Standard.





He then went on to explain the crimes the government committed against him, terming the move as an act of impunity.

Here are the eight crimes Miguna says the government committed - via The Standard Newspaper

Violation of my rights by forcefully placing me on KLM flight

Ignored five valid court orders and common decency

Used hooded criminals to invade my home using detonators

Failed to shout they were ‘police’or to tell me in advance

Abducted and inhumanely kept me in unlawful custody incommunicado

Acted despite the fact that I’ve never renounced my Kenyan citizenship

They have no right to invalidate or purport to cancel my citizenship

They’re not above the law, even though they behave as if they are





The NRM general has vowed to challenge the government in court through his lawyers.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​