Eight crimes the government committed against me - Miguna Miguna
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 08, 2018 at 08:55 EAT
NRM self-declared General Miguna Miguna
National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared General Miguna Miguna was on deported to Canada on Tuesday night.

Miguna was arrested in his Runda home, Nairobi on February 2, in connection to administering National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga’s oath-taking as the People’s President at Uhuru Park on January 30.

Speaking to a journalist after his arrest, Miguna claimed that he was taken to more than five police stations and was not given adequate food or a chance to shower during his stay in police cells.

On Tuesday night, Miguna was rushed to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where he boarded a KLM flight destined for Amsterdam en route to Toronto, Canada.

He has vowed to make those responsible for his deportation pay.

“I will challenge all the illegal and unconditional actions by the despots in court starting today. I have instructed a battery of competent advocates to ensure that the ongoing rogue purveyors of impunity are brought to book. They are not above the law, even though they behave as if they are,” said Miguna as quoted in The Standard.


He then went on to explain the crimes the government committed against him, terming the move as an act of impunity.

Here are the eight crimes Miguna says the government committed - via The Standard Newspaper

  • Violation of my rights by forcefully placing me on KLM flight
  • Ignored five valid court orders and common decency
  • Used hooded criminals to invade my home using detonators
  • Failed to shout they were ‘police’or to tell me in advance
  • Abducted and inhumanely kept me in unlawful custody incommunicado
  • Acted despite the fact that I’ve never renounced my Kenyan citizenship
  • They have no right to invalidate or purport to cancel my citizenship
  • They’re not above the law, even though they behave as if they are


The NRM general has vowed to challenge the government in court through his lawyers. 

