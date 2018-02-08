+ Post your Story

Politics
Please help these Nairobi MPs who fear for their lives
By Grapevine | Updated Feb 08, 2018 at 07:27 EAT
Parliament buildings - Nairobi
SUMMARY

Two Nairobi MPs could be in hot soup after taking strong political stances

Grapevine reports that they now fear for their lives

Who could be planning to harm two influential city MPs?

Grapevine has been informed that a sinister plot to eliminate the duo because of their tough political stand has been hatched.

It is understood the two have even written an affidavit with their lawyers mentioning those who are allegedly plotting to harm them.

See Also: Uhuru's silence on current events betrays his vision



See Also: Sonko’s final decision after Igathe’s exit

Now it is upon authorities to make sure that they are safe or else some of those that have been mentioned in the affidavit will find themselves in hot soup in case the worst fears of the legislators come to pass.


See Also: Why Opposition MPs are plotting coup in their party

