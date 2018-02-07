+ Post your Story

Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 07, 2018 at 10:07 EAT
babu-owino-sends-his-apology-to-miguna-miguna-after-he-was-deported
Babu Owino and Miguna Miguna
SUMMARY

Babu Owino has sent his apologies to Miguna Miguna

The self-declared NRM general was deported on Tuesday night after police failed to produce him in court

“We as NASA MPs failed you our NRM General Miguna Miguna, kindly accept my apology”

Vocal Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has sent his apologies to now deported National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared General Miguna Miguna.

Miguna was arrested in connection with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ that took place at Uhuru Park on January 30.

See Also: Miguna Miguna speaks for the first time since his deportation - says he never renounced Kenyan citizenship

Before Miguna left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday night, he said that his passport was seized and was rushed to the runway – to board a flight to Amsterdam.

According to his Lawyers Mr Nelson Havi and Cliff Ombetsa, Miguna was ejected by a KLM flight on Tuesday night and departed at around 11 pm. The plane will land in Amsterdam at around 8:30 am.


See Also: UGLY: Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Babu Owino rip each other apart on social media

According to the Daily Nation, another lawyer, Dr. John Khaminwa confirmed that Miguna was indeed out of Kenya’s airspace and was headed to Canada.


The Embakasi East MP took to his Facebook page to apologise to Miguna, saying the (as NASA leaders) had failed the NRM General.

See Also: DEPORTED OR EXILED? Priceless reactions from Kenyans after Miguna's sudden 'deportation'

Babu Owino has been on the forefront of NASA’s fight against electoral injustice and a while back was arrested after appearing to insult President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother in a NASA rally. 

Babu Owino
Miguna Miguna
