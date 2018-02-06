former-barcelona-coach-luis-enrique-one-step-away-from-being-chelsea-manager

SUMMARY Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique could be Chelsea's next manager Antonio Conte is a man under fire and could be sacked if Chelsea's performances don't improve

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is a man walking a tightrope after his side lost 4-1 at Vicarage Road to Javi Garcia’s Watford on Monday, February 5th.

The loss saw Chelsea move to fourth on the Premier League table, a point above Tottenham and 19 points off league leaders Manchester City. ​

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the defeat, Conte said that he was not worried about his job and that he puts in ‘120 per cent’ on and off the field.

“I’m not worried about my job. I work every day and I give 120%. OK? If this is enough, it’s OK. Otherwise the club can take a different decision. But I’m not worried,” said a dejected Conte.

Conte also said that the club was free to make any decision they wanted and that it wasn’t up to him to decide his future.

“My conscience is clear. I go to sleep without a problem that maybe, maybe, I could do this or that. I try to do everything. If it’s not good, the club can make a different decision. Life goes on,” added the Italian.

Conte then admitted that his team was poor against Watford, that they had ‘fear’ which was not there before. He also said that he will work on solving the problem and won’t rely on excuses to justify Chelsea’s current situation.





“The problems you have to solve with work. You don’t win with excuses. In my life, I like to be a winner, and I’m a winner. Now it’s very difficult to predict turning this situation into a positive, but I can promise to work to change it. But, I repeat, the level of our performance was very poor,” said Conte.

According to Spanish newspaper SPORT, former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is being lined up to replace Conte at Stamford Bridge.





Enrique has managed Barcelona B, AS Roma, Celta and Vigo and Barcelona before and could bring the much-needed composure to Chelsea’s style of play.





His most successful tenure for sure is with Barcelona, where in his first season, he won the Champions League and Copa Del Rey. He then retired in 2017 after his contract expired.



