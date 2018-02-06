why-miguna-declined-to-take-plea-at-kajiado-court

SUMMARY Miguna Miguna refused to take a plea at the Kajiado Courts

He demanded that his case must be heard by High Court Judge Luka Kimaru in Nairobi

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna declined to take a plea at the Kajiado Courts where he was arraigned on Tuesday 6 February.

Miguna demanded that his case must be heard by High Court Judge Luka Kimaru in Nairobi. ​





Judge Kimaru on Monday 5 February sent an order to Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arraign Miguna in court at 2 pm.



The Judge said that if Miguna was not availed, an explanation should be presented failure to which there will be punishment for contempt and defying court orders.

Miguna Miguna was charged with administering an oath to National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga on January 30.

See Also: Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported

“Being present and consenting to the administration of the oath to commit a capital offense namely treason contrary to section 59(a) of the Penal Code…” read part of the charge sheet.

Miguna was also charged with organizing a public meeting without notice of the County police.

“On the 30th day of January 2018 at Uhuru Park in Nairobi County, jointly with others not before the court, were concerned in organizing of a public meeting at the said place without having notified the officer commanding Central Police Station Nairobi in whose jurisdiction they were,” the charge sheet read.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​