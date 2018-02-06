makadara-mp-george-aladwa-reveals-the-real-reason-why-he-was-arrested

SUMMARY Makadara MP George Aladwa has told journalists why he was arrested Aladwa was linked with the attack on Kalonzo Musyoka's home on Feb 1

Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa has revealed the reason why he was arrested.

The vocal MP, was arrested from his Buruburu home and taken to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Kiambu on Saturday, February 3 morning. He was a key figure at Uhuru Park during Raila’s ‘swearing-in- ceremony. ​

Speaking to Journalists in Nairobi on Tuesday, February 6, Aladwa clarified that he had been arrested because of attending the ‘swearing-in’ ceremony.





Aladwa also said that the police spokesman, Charles Owino, who linked him with the attack on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s home was merely spreading propaganda. He added that his lawyers have already taken the matter to court.





The Makadara MP said that he was in Mombasa at the time Kalonzo’s home was attacked.

He was later released on a free bond after he recorded a statement at Nairobi Police Headquarters.

HERE IS A VIDEO OF ALADWA REVEALING EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER HIS ARREST:

