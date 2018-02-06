+ Post your Story

Politics
Makadara MP George Aladwa reveals the real reason why he was arrested
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 06, 2018 at 12:50 EAT
Makadara MP George Aladwa
Makadara MP George Aladwa has told journalists why he was arrested

Aladwa was linked with the attack on Kalonzo Musyoka's home on Feb 1

Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa has revealed the reason why he was arrested.

The vocal MP, was arrested from his Buruburu home and taken to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Kiambu on Saturday, February 3 morning. He was a key figure at Uhuru Park during Raila’s ‘swearing-in- ceremony. 

Speaking to Journalists in Nairobi on Tuesday, February 6, Aladwa clarified that he had been arrested because of attending the ‘swearing-in’ ceremony.

See Also: DEPORTED OR EXILED? Priceless reactions from Kenyans after Miguna's sudden 'deportation'


Aladwa also said that the police spokesman, Charles Owino, who linked him with the attack on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s home was merely spreading propaganda. He added that his lawyers have already taken the matter to court.


See Also: You are not persons of interest for now, Police tell NASA leaders

The Makadara MP said that he was in Mombasa at the time Kalonzo’s home was attacked.

He was later released on a free bond after he recorded a statement at Nairobi Police Headquarters. 

HERE IS A VIDEO OF ALADWA REVEALING EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER HIS ARREST: 

See Also: Kenyans’ ridiculous responses after Babu Owino asked Raila to name him as Interior CS in his 'cabinet'

george Aladwa
NASA
arrest
swearing-in
