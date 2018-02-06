PHOTOS: Miguna Miguna finally arraigned in Kajiado Court

SUMMARY Miguna Miguna has finally been arraigned in Kajiado Court

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna has finally been arraigned in Court.



Miguna Miguna was charged with administering an oath to National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga on January 30.





“Being present and consenting to the administration of the oath to commit a capital offense namely treason contrary to section 59(a) of the Penal Code…” read part of the charge sheet.

Miguna was also charged with organizing a public meeting without notice of the County police.

“On the 30th day of January 2018 at Uhuru Park in Nairobi County, jointly with others not before the court, were concerned in organizing of a public meeting at the said place without having notified the officer commanding Central Police Station Nairobi in whose jurisdiction they were,” the charge sheet read.



