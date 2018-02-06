antonio-conte-bravely-dares-chelsea-owner-to-sack-him-after-watford-defeat

SUMMARY Watford thrashed Chelsea 4-1 at Vicarage Road on February 5 in the Premier League The defeat leaves many wondering whether Antonio Conte will still be at the club next season

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte on Monday, February 5, dared Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to sack him after his side lost 4-1 to Watford in the Premier League.

French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off after half an hour after picking up two yellow cards in the space of 10 minutes. ​

Troy Deeney’s penalty put the Hornets ahead in the 42nd minute before Eden Hazard’s superb strike in the 82nd minute leveled matters at Vicarage Road.

Late goals from Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra secured a vital win for Javi Garcia’s men, leaving Chelsea fourth on the table, 19 points behind leaders Manchester City, six behind second-placed Man United and one behind Liverpool.

This was Chelsea’s second consecutive three-goal margin defeat - their fifth loss in the Premier League this season.

Conte, during the post-match press conference, said it was not his problem to decide his future at the club and was disappointed at his team’s ‘fearful’ performance.





“No, no this is not my problem. I try to do my job, I put everything into my job. If it’s enough then fine but if not they can take the decision,” said Conte.

The under-fire Italian included new signings Oliver Giroud and Emerson Palmieri in his side last night but failed to make the most of it – Watford proving too stubborn to break down.

It is not the first time Conte’s future at the club has come into question. He recently expressed displeasure at the club for allowing Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku to join rivals Man United, sparking speculation about an ongoing rift between him and the Chelsea Board.

The Watford defeat could be a sign of the end times for Conte at the club, as Chelsea now sits a point above London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs and will battle Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United for a Champions League spot.

The Blues’ next test sees them welcome the Baggies (West Brom) at Stamford Bridge on February 12.



