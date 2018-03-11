five-solutions-for-men-who-reach-orgasms-a-bit-too-fast

SUMMARY Reaching an orgasm too fast can be a deal breaker in relationships

There are ways through which a man can prolong his orgasm and enjoy intimacy with his partner

Every healthy relationship depends on how strong the bond between partners is. One of the ways to tell if the relationship is headed the right way is if there is healthy intimacy between the two.

While it is easy for any couples to jump into bed or elsewhere and make love, some may find hurdles like premature ejaculation among others. ​

When men are faced with reaching an orgasm too fast, it affects how they relate to their partners.

That, however, can be easily solved when the partner helps by;

Edging

When the man is about to reach his premature orgasm, making him stop will give him more time to it. According to experts, edging trains his body to delay and enable him to spend more time at the edge. One can easily tell if their man is about to orgasm either by asking or noting his pace.

Ejaculating before intimacy

Studies show that if a man ejaculates an hour or two before making love to his partner he can stay longer before hits climax. According to Jane Greer, a relationship expert, "You can build up arousal again with slow and intimate foreplay with your partner, so the guy's excitement is initially satisfied and he can better pace himself and sync up with his partner's rhythm."

Reducing sensitivity

A man will orgasm when his male member can no longer handle the sensitivity that comes with making love. His partner can delay this by squeezing him mildly. Squeezing his member at the base of its head also helps reduce sensation, hence slow down the process of ejaculation.

Switch positions

Switching positions while having sex especially ensures that the man gets a break between the process. This will slow down his way to climax as he loses some pace from it. His partner should try something new and ordinary out of the ordinary to keep him distracted.

Distraction

This works well if the man is willing to get off his mind from reaching climax. He can train his mind to think of something else and this, in turn, will slow down his orgasm giving him more time to make love. His partner may also help by withdrawing his penis during sex to prevent ejaculation.



